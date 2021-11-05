CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas delivery slots: When can you book for Asda, Tesco and other supermarkets?

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

With Christmas just weeks away, it seems as if we are hurtling towards the end of the year so it’s time to start thinking about the pinnacle point of the festive season: Christmas dinner.

Booking in your Christmas delivery slot has become an important British pastime and supermarkets have started to open up their slots for deliveries in the days leading up to 25 December.

However, some shoppers have already noticed delivery slots for some supermarkets have started selling out. Ocado customers took to Twitter to complain about missing out on Christmas delivery slots, and Morrisons has said it is releasing details of a new collection service to keep up with demand.

So which supermarkets still have Christmas delivery slots and how can you book one?

Do I need to book a Christmas delivery slot?

This is completely up to you and what your plans are for the festive period this year. Christmas food delivery slots are generally booked for the days leading up to Christmas (22 to 24 December) so booking a food delivery slot could help to lessen the stress that Christmas can bring as you know you’ll have all the food you need once 25 December comes around.

A spokesperson for Waitrose tells The Independent that demand for its slots has been “strong”, so it’s worth booking your desired slot in when you can.

Do note, however, that many supermarkets will have fully stocked shelves leading up to Christmas so you can always go to the stores and buy your groceries in person if you miss out on a slot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k4P7c_0cnSZyTv00

When do Christmas supermarket delivery slots open?

If you are considering booking a Christmas delivery slot, these are the dates you need to put into your calendar:

Asda

Christmas slots are now available to all customers.

Asda Delivery Pass customers had priority access to the delivery slots. The pass costs from £6 a month and can be used for spends over £40 and on next-day deliveries.

Waitrose

Slots are already open and the supermarket also has a Click & Collect service that customers can use. Deliveries fall between 20 and 24 December.

Waitrose has said that demand for Christmas delivery is high, so anyone who hasn’t booked yet should keep checking in case of any cancellations. An alternative is to book Waitrose’s Christmas Entertaining Collection, which allows shoppers to access different delivery slots.

This service includes pre-prepared buffet dishes, canapes, desserts, and Christmas turkey, but orders must be placed by 15 December.

Tesco

Delivery Saver customers will be able to book their slot from 6am Tuesday 19 November, while all other customers can book theirs from 6am on Tuesday 23 November.

Marks and Spencer

M&S Christmas Food To Order slots opened at the end of September and allows customers to pick their order up in store between 22 and 24 December.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s is opening their Christmas delivery slots to Delivery Pass customers from 23 November, and all other customers from 30 November.

According to Which?, Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Robert said in an email to customers that the supermarket is “offering more home grocery delivery slots and more click-and-collect slots than ever” to meet demand.

Morrisons

Christmas food collection slots were opened on Thursday 14 October and customers can collect their Morrisons order between 21 and 24 of December. When customers book one of its delivery slots , they are able to add to their basket gradually as their shopping list grows.

The supermarket has also released details for a new Christmas collection service which allows you to book a collection slot between 21 and 24 December for its Christmas food range. This service is available to book online now.

Aldi

While Aldi doesn’t offer a traditional grocery delivery service, you can now pre-order one of its Christmas hampers which will be sent out from 28 November. For those shopping in-store, you can check out Aldi’s Christmas calendar for key dates such as Christmas turkeys being available to buy from 19 December.

Co-op

No date has been set for Co-op’s delivery slots yet but last year it allowed shoppers to place their orders from five to seven days ahead of the delivery date.

Iceland

The frozen supermarket chain’s deliveries will look the same as its regular home grocery deliveries, with slots available to book up to six days in advance.

Ocado

Ocado started offering its Christmas food delivery slots for Smart Pass customers and then all customers at the start of October, with access to slots staggered to “deal with demand”.

However, many of its Christmas delivery slots are now fully booked. Ocado is advising customers to keep checking the website if any more delivery dates become available.

