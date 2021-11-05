Beavercreek to host 11th annual ‘Snow Day’ to showcase winter weather preparedness

BEAVERCREEK: Crews keeping roads free of snow

BEAVERCREEK — Today, the Beavercreek Public Service Division will be hosting their annual “Snow Day.”

The event is held to showcase how the division is preparing for this winter.

According to a press release, staff will demonstrate to the community their snow removal equipment and explain the challenges they expect to face this year.

The division is responsible for removing snow and ice from 577 lane miles of streets in Beavercreek.

