BMW cuts east German working hours to same as west

Rolls-Royce will go ahead with constructing a new fleet of mini nuclear reactors after receiving backing from the government and private investors.The engine maker announced it will create the Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor (SMR) with the help of a £210m government grant and £195m from private firms.Investors BNF Resources and the US generator Exelon Generation will fund the Rolls-Royce project for the next three years.Supporters of the technology hope it will be cheaper and quicker to roll out than existing nuclear plants. Projects including the Hinkley Point C reactor have suffered from long delays and spiralling costs, with the bill...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO