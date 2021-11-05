CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BMW cuts east German working hours to same as west

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – BMW will cut working hours at its east German plant from 38 to 35, in line with its west German factories, it said on Friday, in a move welcomed by the works council as bringing long-awaited equality 30 years...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

Volkswagen plans new factory near Wolfsburg to build Trinity model

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen is planning to build a new state-of-the-art car factory close to its main site at its German headquarters in Wolfsburg, hoping to raise its game as the opening of Tesla’s gigafactory near Berlin draws closer. The plant, which still requires approval by Volkswagen’s supervisory board over...
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Volkswagen CEO tells staff there are no plans to cut 30,000 jobs

HAMBURG (Reuters) – Volkswagen has no plans to cut 30,000 jobs, CEO Herbert Diess told staff in an internal video message, hoping to fix his damaged relationship with the carmaker’s works council that deteriorated further in recent weeks. Diess said he was in talks with labour representatives on how the...
TOWNSHIP OF HAMBURG, MI
The Independent

German railway resumes service to valley devastated by flood

Germany's national railway on Monday resumed train service to a western valley that was devastated by flooding in mid-July following extensive repair work.The narrow Ahr valley, near Bonn suffered the worst destruction in the July 14-15 floods which left more than 180 people dead in Germany and also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium Heavy rainfall turned small streams into raging torrents, sweeping away houses, bridges and cars.Railway operator Deutsche Bahn said that, starting Monday, two trains per hour are running each way between the valley's main town of Ahrweiler and Remagen, on the Rhine river. A further...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Hours#East Germany#West German#Reuters#The Works Council#Eastern German#Communist#Bmw Group
rubbernews.com

Pirelli, BMW working with NGO to support NR sustainability in Indonesia

MUNICH, Germany—Pirelli & C. S.p.A. and German car maker BMW Group are teaming up with an Indonesian non-governmental organization (NGO) to support initiatives that favor the long-term production of sustainable and deforestation-free natural rubber in Indonesia. Pirelli and BMW are joining with BirdLife International—an NGO that conserves global biodiversity, habitats...
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Infineon CEO: chip supply to remain tight in 2022

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Infineon, which gets around 40% of its sales from the automotive sector, expects the supply of crucial semiconductors to the sector to remain tight well into next year, Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss said on Tuesday. Speaking at the Handelsblatt Automotive Summit, Ploss said that vehicle production and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
kfgo.com

Govt advisers cut German growth forecasts, see more inflation

BERLIN (Reuters) – Economic advisers to the German government cut their growth forecast for Europe’s biggest economy to 2.7% for 2021, down from the 3.1% they expected in March due to supply chain bottlenecks and capacity constraints in the global economy. The advisers, whose forecasts guide the German government in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rolls-Royce secures funding for new generation of mini nuclear reactors

Rolls-Royce will go ahead with constructing a new fleet of mini nuclear reactors after receiving backing from the government and private investors.The engine maker announced it will create the Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor (SMR) with the help of a £210m government grant and £195m from private firms.Investors BNF Resources and the US generator Exelon Generation will fund the Rolls-Royce project for the next three years.Supporters of the technology hope it will be cheaper and quicker to roll out than existing nuclear plants. Projects including the Hinkley Point C reactor have suffered from long delays and spiralling costs, with the bill...
BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Lyft and Motional pick Las Vegas for commercial robotaxi launch in 2023

(Reuters) – Driverless tech-maker Motional AD and U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc will launch a fully driverless public ride-hailing service in Las Vegas starting 2023, the companies said on Tuesday. The driverless vehicles will be provided by Motional, a joint venture between Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co and auto supplier...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wincountry.com

Sony to invest $500 million in TSMC’s new chip unit in Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Sony Group said one of its units has agreed to invest about $500 million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s new chip subsidiary in Japan. Taiwan’s TSMC is building a chip factory in Japan, a move welcomed by the Japanese government. Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation’s investment is expected...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO's Warning Needs To Be Taken Seriously

Legacy automakers like Ford and Volkswagen cannot afford to ignore new competitors like Tesla and Rivian. Tesla managed to change the entire automotive landscape beginning with the launch of the Model S in 2012. At first, mainstream brands didn't take this EV too seriously. The situation is completely different today. Both Ford and VW have committed billions of dollars to battery and autonomous driving technologies while GM plans to be EV-only by 2035.
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
wincountry.com

Private equity industry asks how long the boom will last

BERLIN (Reuters) – Private equity dealmakers are descending on Berlin for their annual get-together, with their industry thriving and many of them wondering how long the good times will last. Armed with billions of dollars, buyout firms have already taken advantage of what has been a record year for mergers...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy