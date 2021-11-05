CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real progress at the COP26 or ‘blah, blah, blah’?

By Brady Dennis
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreta Thunberg was not impressed. Inside a sprawling conference center in Glasgow, Scotland, this week, world leaders virtually tripped over one another to announce new promises aimed at tackling climate change and its disastrous impacts. Here was President Biden and more than 100 other leaders, representing more than 85...

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
Greta Thunberg
Frans Timmermans
BBC

COP26: Biden leaves Scotland hailing summit progress

US President Joe Biden has left Scotland after a two-day visit for the COP26 climate change summit. Mr Biden used his final address to hail the progress made at the summit so far but also criticised China and Russia's leaders for not showing up. The president said the vast majority...
Shropshire Star

Cop26: What the optimists and the cynics are saying about progress so far

John Kerry believes the climate summit has already smashed expectations while Greta Thunberg believes pledges are more ‘blah, blah, blah’. High-profile climate activists are already branding Cop26 a failure but other voices are warning their message of doom could be as bad as denying climate change altogether. The first week...
Axios

Methane limits could be COP26's real legacy

On Tuesday, leaders of more than 90 countries will sign the U.S. and E.U.-sponsored Global Methane Pledge, which is designed to cut emissions of the powerful but short-lived planet-warming gas. Why it matters: The significance of this pledge at the COP26 summit shouldn't be overlooked. Though it's less abundant than...
NBC News

'Blah, blah, blah': Protesters push for action at COP26

GLASGOW, Scotland — Across the river from where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United States President Joe Biden and more than 100 other world leaders are meeting to discuss how to tackle climate change, protesters dressed up as the summit's key political players and mimicked a giant game of tug of war.
Shropshire Star

Cautious optimism after second day of Cop26 leaders’ talks sees progress

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that while the doomsday clock was still ticking, the wires could be snipped. “I think we can be confident about one thing in the days ahead – the couple of weeks we’ve got – the clock on the doomsday clock I was talking about is still ticking, but we’ve got a bomb disposal team on site, and they’re starting to snip the wires, I hope some of the right wires” – Prime Minister Boris Johnson says international negotiators at the Glasgow conference have made progress.
BBC

COP26: Boris Johnson cautiously optimistic on climate progress

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is "a long way to go" in the fight to curb climate change - but he is "cautiously optimistic". Speaking at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, he said the doomsday clock "is still ticking", but "we've got a bomb disposal team on site".
India
Scotland
China
Brookings Institution

Will COP26 in Glasgow spur progress on reducing carbon emissions?

As the global climate change conference (COP26) continues in Glasgow, climate expert David Victor joins host David Dollar to talk about what’s been happening in Scotland and whether it will be viewed as a success. Victor, a professor of innovation and public policy at UC San Diego and co-director of the university’s Deep Decarbonization Initiative, discusses a range of issues, including whether countries are meeting their Paris Agreement commitments to reduce emissions, the target of $100 billion per year in climate aid for developing counties, and where the U.S. and China might be able to cooperate on climate issues.
Telegraph

Climate summit ‘blah blah blah’ is much more powerful than you think

Every Cop summit since the 1990s has been the last chance, or two weeks to save the world, or a “minute to midnight” in Borisian superlatives. Each one has been preceded by a chorus of harpies predicting discord and failure. Almost every Cop ends with a denunciation of the political establishment by an unholy alliance of climate catastrophists and climate denialists, both adamant that nothing has come of it, though for opposite reasons.
AOL Corp

Greta Thunberg asks for less 'blah, blah, blah' and more honesty at COP26

With the first days of the COP26 global climate change summit underway, protesters from around the world are convening in Glasgow, Scotland to make their demands clear — the climate crisis is now a red alert. Eighteen-year old climate activist Greta Thunberg joined protesters outside the COP26 meetings, speaking about...
UN News Centre

COP26: ‘Not blah blah blah’, UN Special Envoy Carney presents watershed private sector commitment for climate finance

It’s ‘Finance Day’ at COP26, and the spotlight is on a big announcement: nearly 500 global financial services firms agreed on Wednesday to align $130 trillion – some 40 per cent of the world’s financial assets – with the climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement, including limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
