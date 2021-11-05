Woman makes anti-Asian statements, punches woman in SoHo: NYPD

HUDSON SQUARE, Manhattan — The NYPD’s Hate Crimes unit launched an investigation after a woman made anti-Asian remarks before attacking another woman in Lower Manhattan in late October, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, the victim, 26, was walking on Hudson Street, near Dominick Street, in the SoHo area, when the unidentified woman started making the offensive statements.

Police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

After making the anti-Asian statements, the woman punched the victim in the back of the head, authorities said. She then fled the area on foot.

The victim suffered pain to the back of her head but refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the woman they were looking for in connection with the assault.

No arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

Correction: The neighborhood of the incident has been updated.

