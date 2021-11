Message from the Canadian cellist Amanda Forsyth, on tour at Segerstrom Arts Center in California with husband Pinchas Zukerman and the Jerusalem Quartet:. Ready?? the limo company driver that picked us up from airport physically ASSAULTED me- by pushing me , throwing me to the cement ground of the parking lot!!! Screaming at me about “dog” even though it was booked with an extra fee for cleaning and all on the up and up for River. Landed on my right hand. And bruised bum and broke skin on ankle. Thankfully I was not holding Carlo or he would have been broken. River was terrified and I wish she had been trained to bite.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO