The selfie age is on and still going strong. Influencers from all over the world go to great lengths to entertain their million plus fans, but at what cost? On Tuesday, a woman plummeted 100 feet to her death after taking a selfie for social media. Social media validation is seemingly the center of global existence. Everyday, millions of members upload selfie pics of food, shopping endeavors, even counting toes on their new baby’s feet. Social media provides intimate interaction with people you’ve never met, and will probably never meet. Of course, most are impressed with the ventures of their favorite influencer; however, how tragic is it to hear of them dying to impress others?

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO