New Toyota Aygo X revealed: price, specs and release date

By Jamie Edkins
carwow.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota has revealed the new Aygo X, a dinky crossover SUV that’s taller and roomier than the current Aygo hatchback. Few equally small city cars are offered as a jacked-up SUV inspired crossover, but you can consider the new Toyota Aygo X as an alternative to the likes of the Suzuki...

