New Toyota Aygo X revealed: price, specs and release date

This barn find comes with quite the story. Every vintage car has a story, and this iconic GTO Judge’s began when it rolled off the Baltimore assembly line in early 1969 and was shipped to Chicago to take the bench and set precedent. This was quite a feat considering in 1963 General Motors had laid down the law and instituted a ban on manufacturing cars fit for racing. Still wanting to produce a powerful, fast, and fun car to drive on the streets, the engineering team found a loophole and Pontiac gave birth to a new genre of muscle when this stock car coupe was engineered for drag racing. Auto companies may have been criticized for glamorizing speed and horsepower, but buyers of the GTO Judge craved it. Behind the wheel of a muscle car the entire world becomes one big racetrack. It’s not too hard to envision the original owner driving around the streets of the windy city, turning heads, and burning rubber at the light ready to go head-to-head with the first speedster to pull up next to them.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO