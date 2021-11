MIDDLETOWN - Wawa is making another attempt at opening a convenience store and fill-up station on Route 35, more than two years after planners said no. At its meeting on Wednesday, the Planning Board will consider a new request by developer Seth Beller Trust to build a smaller Wawa, a slimmed-down version of its original plan. The store is proposed for the site of the former Friendly's restaurant near New Monmouth Road.

