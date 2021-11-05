CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican governors lead attack on Biden vaccine mandate

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Republican governors are expected to sue on Friday to stop the Biden administration’s requirement that nearly 2 million U.S. employers get workers tested or vaccinated for COVID-19, saying it trampled civil liberties. After President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said on Thursday he will enforce the mandate starting...

Must Read Alaska

Biden official response to federal court suspension of vaccine mandate on businesses: Do it anyway

President Joe Biden’s administration, ordered by an appeals court to respond by Monday, wrote its defense of the federal vaccination mandate on private employers with more than 100 employees. In it, he tells businesses in America to continue mandating vaccines on their employees, as though he will win the court challenge that has currently put a suspension on his vaccine mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Boston

‘It Is Wrong’: Gov. Sununu Slams President Biden’s Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is firing back at President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for all businesses. Last week, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing as of January 4. Sununu said the rule would be bad for small businesses, and is taking action. New Hampshire is one of 11 states that has filed a legal challenge to the requirement. During a press conference with business owners on Monday, Sununu said the order could force them to fire much needed staff. “With the sweep of a pen, businesses are being told to fire their employees, many of whom are like family. It is wrong. No government entity should be interfering with that choice for these organizations,” Sununu said. A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s measure, which would be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Will courts strike down Biden's vaccine mandate?

A looming legal battle over President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger companies will test the limits of his authority to implement sweeping COVID-19 rules, creating potential complications for a Democratic Party that has recently begun to reevaluate the politics surrounding its pandemic policies in light of last week’s electoral defeats.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wearebreakingnews.com

Justice Rules Against Biden’s Order To Make Vaccination Mandatory

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in New Orleans, ruled this Saturday against the order of US President Joe Biden to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory in companies with more than 100 employees. The ruling comes in response to a request made late Friday by several businesses and a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Panhandle Post

Neb. AG leads coalition to challenge the Biden vaccine mandate on healthcare workers

LINCOLN—Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Wednesday led a coalition of 10 states in challenging the vaccine mandate propagated by the Biden Administration’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on healthcare workers across the nation, becoming the first states to file a lawsuit challenging this mandate. Attorney General Eric Schmitt previously filed suit to halt the vaccine mandate on federal contractors and OSHA’s vaccine mandate on private employers.
NEBRASKA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biden’s vaccine mandate on hold as it faces legal battles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private businesses is facing several legal challenges in the courts. The federal policy requires companies with 100 or more workers to get vaccinated or get tested weekly starting Jan. 4. “I am not anti-vaccine, I am anti-mandate,” said Brandon Trosclair, Louisiana business...
MEMPHIS, TN
spacecoastdaily.com

Attorney General Ashley Moody Takes Legal Action Against President Biden Vaccine Mandate on Florida Workers, Companies

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody will take legal action to stop President Joe Biden’s unlawful vaccine mandate for workers at companies with 100 or more employees. President Biden is forcing the unlawful health policy through the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA. Biden’s unprecedented step of requiring millions of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit HALTS Biden Vaccine Mandate on Businesses Over ‘Grave’ Constitutional Concerns

President Joe Biden‘s rule forcing businesses of over 100 employees to mandate the Covid vaccine has been temporarily halted by the Fifth Circuit court of appeals. Attorneys general for several states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Utah, joined advocacy and business groups in the petition, which is not the only legal challenge faced by the administration over the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

