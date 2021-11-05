CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows mom with stroller being shot in leg by stray bullet in Marble Hill: NYPD

By Mark Sundstrom, Nicole Johnson
PIX11
PIX11
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRHWM_0cnSXTNw00

MARBLE HILL, Manhattan — A mother on a walk with her 2-year-old child was struck by a likely stray bullet Thursday evening in Upper Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

Police said shots rang out as the mom was walking with her toddler around 6:20 p.m. on West 225th Street, just west of Broadway, in the Marble Hill neighborhood.

Video captured the moment the mother was shot and began to limp as she clutched the child’s stroller. Eventually a passerby took the shirt off his back to wrap a makeshift tourniquet around her leg.

Police confirmed the victim was shot in the leg and the child was not injured.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital by community members.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, told PIX11 News on Friday that she was still shaken, but felt lucky to be alive and grateful her child was not physically harmed.

The NYPD said it did not appear she was the intended target of the gunfire. Sources later said the gunman was trying to rob another man when the pair struggled and shots rang out.

Authorities said a male suspect fled the scene. No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

Police initially said the mother was 26 years old, but she told PIX11 News she is 28.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

