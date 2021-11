Consider this an open letter, I would love to talk to you, but I’d like to talk to the folks living in Grand Forks, too. I spent a year studying the outcomes of queer youth in North Dakota. According to data from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 61.1% of queer youth seriously consider suicide and 84% don’t turn to adults when feeling sad, empty hopeless or angry. They are experiencing significant trauma from the negative messages and bullying that happens all over North Dakota towards the queer community from both inside and outside of their home. They are missing school, disproportionately homeless, more likely to turn to illicit substances, and have abysmal mental health due entirely to social rejection.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 8 DAYS AGO