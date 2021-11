The Book of Boba Fett is hitting Disney+ in December, which means Star Wars fans will have to wait until next year for the highly-anticipated third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The show's second season came to an end last year and saw Grogu AKA Baby Yoda parting ways with Din Djarin AKA The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) after being picked up for Jedi training by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). The third season of the beloved series may be a ways off, but that doesn't mean some hardcore fans aren't still celebrating the show in their own, unique ways. In fact, artist Sean Viloria recently took to YouTube to show off an amazing 8-inch tall, 1/2 scale figure of Grogu that imagines him as Mando.

