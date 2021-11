Oh, what a sight, all the storefronts in Manteo cheery and bright! Beginning today, November 6, local businesses and organizations are invited to participate in the “Making Storefronts Bright” contest. Spread some Christmas cheer by decorating your storefront in the spirit of the holiday season by December 3rd and you will be entered into a random drawing for one of three $100.00 prizes. This year one of the winners will go down in history like Rudolph for showcasing the brightest holiday spirit and take home a sweet trophy to display for all to see.

MANTEO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO