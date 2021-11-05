CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real find satori on the road

By KMUW
kmuw.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe group's latest LP, the critically acclaimed "A Few Stars Apart," spotlight's Nelson's attention to finely-crafted, emotionally driven songs. A few of them, especially the opening "We'll Be Alright," sound like they wouldn't be out of place on a classic album recorded by his father, Willie Nelson. The younger...

www.kmuw.org

Stereogum

Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson – “All Things Must Pass” (George Harrison Cover)

Willie Nelson is 88 years old, and he’s about to release his third studio album of 2021. Nelson recorded the new LP The Willie Nelson Family with his sister, his sons, his daughters, and his longtime backing band. We’ve already posted first single “Family Bible,” and now the Nelsons have also shared their take on the George Harrison classic “All Things Must Pass.”
MUSIC
NME

Watch the trailer for new Brian Wilson documentary ‘Long Promised Road’

Screen Media Films have shared the first full trailer for Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, a new documentary that explores the sprawling career of the famed Beach Boys frontman and surf-rock pioneer. In addition to archival footage from the singer, bassist and keyboardist’s time with the Beach Boys, the film...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road’ Trailer Showcases the Tumultuous Career of a Music Icon

Whether they know it or not, everyone on the planet knows The Beach Boys. Whether they own the records, can sing all the classics, or just happen to know the chorus to “God Only Knows” because it’s featured in Love Actually every Christmas, the surf-rock band is a universal staple of feel-good music. Now, with the help of director Brent Wilson, fans around the world can get a better look at one of the men who helped found the band whose songs would become summertime classics: Brian Wilson.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road Trailer Takes a Trip Through the Music Legend's History

Screen Media Films and the man himself, are sharing the trailer for Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, the upcoming documentary of the music legend. Brian Wilson took to Instagram to share with his fans, captioning it with, "Very excited to share the trailer for Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road. Watch in theaters and On Demand November 19."
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Willie and Lukas Nelson cover George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass”

We told you a few months ago about Willie Nelson‘s upcoming album and how it truly is a family affair. The Willie Nelson Family album comes out November 19th and features his sister Bobbie Nelson on piano, sons Lukas Nelson (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, lead vocals, background vocals) and Micah Nelson (drums, bass, background vocals), as well as daughters Paula Nelson (background vocals) and Amy Nelson (background vocals).
MUSIC
Austin 360

Chris Stapleton, Lukas Nelson, Chvrches, Walk the Moon and more live music in Austin

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Nov. 4-10. Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, Yola at Erwin Center. A five-time Grammy winner who was honored as songwriter of the decade by the Academy of Country Music in 2019, Stapleton has few peers in mainstream country when it comes to artists with both critical acclaim and commercial accomplishments. Johnson hasn’t racked up sales numbers at Stapleton’s level, but he’s rightly regarded as one of country’s best pure vocalists. All three acts on this bill are great singers, and the best of the lot may be English expat Yola, who got a best new artist nomination from the Grammys after her spectacular 2019 debut album “Walk Through Fire” and followed it with this year’s equally auspicious “Stand For Myself.” This concert was twice delayed by the pandemic; tickets for the original March 12, 2020, date as well as the initially rescheduled November 19, 2020, show are valid for this one. $49.75-$99.75. 7 p.m. texasboxoffice.com. — P.B.
AUSTIN, TX
Whiskey Riff

Lukas Nelson Covers The Bejeezus Out Of His Dad’s Heartbreaker, “Funny (How Time Slips Away)”

I’ve been on a real Lukas Nelson kick here lately. I’ve always been a fan of his, but lately, I haven’t been able to listen to much else other than his records on a repetitive loop. I need to do a more in-depth post on the awesome stuff he has with his band, Promise of the Real, because you really need to have them on your radar if you don’t already. But if the last name wasn’t a dead giveaway, […] The post Lukas Nelson Covers The Bejeezus Out Of His Dad’s Heartbreaker, “Funny (How Time Slips Away)” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser's Dad Was Also a Well-Known Star

Before he earned crowds of new fans with his role as Rip Wheeler on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, stardom was already prominent in Cole Hauser's family. The actor is the son of Gerald Dwight "Wings" Hauser, the beloved actor and director who earned a cult following for his roles in beloved action films like A Soldier's Story and Tough Guys Don't Dance, his supporting role in the latter film even earning him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. For Hauser, however, Wings was just "dad."
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Emotional During Wendy Moten's Incredible Knockout Performance

Blake Shelton's team is knocking The Voice coach for a loop! As the Season 21 Knockouts kicked off Monday, Shelton was left feeling pretty emotional when he paired up Wendy Moten and Jonathan Mouton, who both put on an amazing show. Mouten's rendition of Johnny Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now," impressed the judges right off the bat, but there was no comparison to Moten's jaw-dropping rendition of Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way."
TV & VIDEOS

