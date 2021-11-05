CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Perspective | School boards matter, too, in the future of democracy

By Ferrel Guillory
ednc.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a Mark Twain wisecrack in 1897 to a Saturday Night Live satire in 2021, the perceptions of local school boards have ranged from amateurish governmental backwaters to beleaguered targets of cultural conflict. These days, school boards have become testing grounds of democracy. Twain’s notorious remark – “In the...

www.ednc.org

Comments / 1

Related
THE DAILY STAR

Delhi school board adds student's perspective

The newest member of the Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi Board of Education is a senior attending the school. District voters approved the student board position by a vote of 408-86 in a referendum held at the time of school board elections and school budget approval in May.
DELHI, NY
Wiscnews.com

Survey to seek perspective on possible Necedah Schools referendums

Residents living in the Necedah School District can expect a community survey on a possible referendum in the next month. Baird Managing Director Brian Brewer gave an update on facility assessment and debt service plans to the Necedah Board of Education at a meeting of the school board Oct. 25.
NECEDAH, WI
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
CBS DFW

Lawsuit: School System Excluded White Students From Events, Banned ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Phrase

WELLESLEY, Mass. (CBS Boston) – A non-profit group representing three Massachusetts families has filed a federal lawsuit against Wellesley Public Schools claiming the district violated the constitutional rights of their students. According to the suit, Wellesley held racially segregated events for students where certain students were invited but white students were specifically excluded.
WELLESLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Democracy#In The Future#School Boards#American#Covid#Bad Middle School
Washington Post

A question for depressed Democrats: What did you expect?

President Biden is about to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill full of vital investments in transportation, electricity, water and sewer systems, broadband Internet access, and more — something Republicans tried and failed to accomplish for four years. An even more important social infrastructure bill is in the end stages of negotiations, and while its prospects remain mixed, right now, it is more likely than not that it will pass and enact important changes in areas from climate to pre-K to health care. And all this is on top of the $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue plan Biden signed in March.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
The Independent

Buttigieg is right — America’s roads are racist. Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson are pretending to misunderstand

Another day, another manufactured right-wing outrage about America’s history of systemic racism. On Monday, White House correspondent for The Grio April Ryan asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg how the infrastructure bill will “deconstruct the racism that was built into the roadways.” Secretary Buttigieg, who has talked about this issue before, delivered a response that would set right-wing Twitter on fire with white-hot rage.Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) sarcastically tweeted, “The roads are racist. We must get rid of roads.” Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who has himself sparked backlash over the past year for echoing the white supremacist Great Replacement theory,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Orlando Sentinel

Republicans’ election fraud monster suddenly has GOP supervisors worried | Editorial

Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a ...
ORLANDO, FL
Washington Post

School culture wars stirred up voters for a reason: Classrooms really did change

He last post Glenn Youngkin shared on his website before winning the Virginia governor’s race was a list of 15 purported “lies” told by his opponent, Democrat Terry McAuliffe. Eleven concerned schools, and Youngkin’s rebuttals mostly centered on a promise core to his campaign: He would make “parents matter” in the educational decisions that affect their children. Some dismissed this strategy — which evolved from less-controversial talking points, such as raising teacher pay and protecting free speech, to proclamations about banning critical race theory — as purely symbolic. Barack Obama called it “fake outrage” intended only to boost ratings; commentators insisted that anger over education was “phony,” “hysterical nonsense” and a “manufactured culture war.”
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy