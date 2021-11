ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Thousands of students in the North Hills School District are on the verge of not having a ride to school as a bus driver strike looms closer and closer. The North Hills School District says negotiations are ongoing; however, the administration is planning for transportation services to be unavailable for students beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 3. This includes students who attend North Hills schools, as well as private and parochial school students serviced by North Hills drivers. District administration says schools will remain open for in-person instruction should there be a strike. A letter sent home to families on Tuesday...

NORTH HILLS, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO