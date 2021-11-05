The message: why should hip-hop have to teach us anything? – podcast

Eminem, is that you? The rapper completely transformed his trademark look to play White Boy Rick in episode 7 of 50 Cent’s show. Introducing White Boy Rick! In 50 Cent‘s new Starz series BMF, Eminem turned into basically an entirely different person to play White Boy Rick, and the photos of the transformation are epic. The pics — which 50 Cent, 46, posted to IG on Nov. 7 and can be seen HERE — show Eminem, 49, ditching his usual short blonde hair to sport a brunette bowl haircut for episode 7 of the show. He’s definitely not the Real Slim Shady now!
Comments / 0