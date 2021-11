UFC commentator Daniel Cormier suggested that emerging welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev fight against Gilbert Burns next. Chimaev absolutely destroyed Li Jingliang on the UFC 267 main card in what was by far the most impressive performance of his career. He is now a perfect 4-0 in the Octagon and there are some who believe that Chimaev should be fast-tracked towards a title shot. However, it seems likely that he will have to fight at least one more time before the UFC gives him the shot at the UFC welterweight title. The promotion is reportedly looking into the possibility of a fight against Nate Diaz, but so far, nothing has been made official.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO