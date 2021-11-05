CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Jersey Truck Driver Edward Durr's Offensive Social Media Posts Emerge

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The GOP candidate—who won a shock victory against Stephen Sweeney—previously called Islam a "cult of hate" and its prophet Muhammad a "pedophile"...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 11

no name
5d ago

It shows that integrity and honesty makes you the winner. Not how much money you have or how much mandating you can do and bullying people. Congratulations Mr. Durr

Reply
8
Luis Correa
5d ago

ok we can see now, this Guy is a racist.Now what's going to happend now.This Guy not n I repeat not Suitable for the position he is about to Take.

Reply(1)
4
Politician Killa..
5d ago

Everything he said is right on! That's why I voted for him.....and also, it's probably why he won. Cuz he speaks the truth.

Reply
5
Related
Yale Daily News

Students react to Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial elections

After Virginia’s and New Jersey’s Nov. 2 gubernatorial elections, Yale students from the two states reacted to the results. Students had worked on campaigns for politicians, and some expressed surprise at their swing to the right. One year after the election of U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic victories in...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
Gothamist.com

"Head Of The Snake" Of NJ Democratic Power Is Cut Off In Trenton

Edward Durr took to Twitter to curse out Democrats like New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and President Joe Biden. He claimed immigrants bring disease into the country and compared COVID-19 mandates to the Nazi extermination of Jews. And he ranted about Muslims, calling them fools, saying Islam is a false religion while the prophet Mohammed was a pedophile.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey State Senator-Elect Edward Durr Apologizes After 2019 Anti-Islam Tweet Resurfaces

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey state senator-elect Edward Durr is apologizing after his controversial posts on Twitter and Facebook. They first surfaced after Durr upset New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney in Tuesday’s election. What a difference a day makes. On Thursday, Eyewitness News visited Edward Durr’s home to talk about his surprise election upset over Sweeney. On Friday, we were back to ask about his past offensive tweets that are raising concerns. “I’m dealing with some stuff. I’m asking you to just give me a couple days, all right?” Durr said. Durr didn’t have much to say in person after...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Muhammad
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Steve Sweeney
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
NJ.com

What N.J. didn’t know about the newly famous Mr. Ed | Editorial

It’s not often in New Jersey that the winner of a key legislative race celebrates the first hours after a victory with an apology tour. Such is the case with Edward Durr, the Republican who knocked off state Senate President Stephen Sweeney, D-Gloucester, in a shocking surprise that made national news. David beats Goliath. The giant killer who reportedly spent just $153 to knock a powerful, 20-year lawmaker off of his perch. We all know the narrative by now.
POLITICS
New Jersey Herald

New Jersey leaders back the next Senate president to replace Steve Sweeney

Sen. Nicholas Scutari, a veteran Democrat from Union County, is said to have the support to become the next Senate president after Stephen Sweeney was unexpectedly defeated in his South Jersey district, multiple sources said Friday. Scutari's probable elevation, which must be voted on by the Democratic caucus in January,...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy ‘stunned’ at Sweeney’s election loss: ‘I do not welcome this in any way’

Despite a sometimes tumultuous relationship with state Senate President Stephen Sweeney, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he’s “stunned” and “bummed” over the incredible upset New Jersey’s second-most powerful elected state official’s suffered in Tuesday’s election. Sweeney, D-Gloucester, is expected to be ousted from the state Senate to a little-known Republican...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#New Jersey Truck#Gop#The Associated Press#Islam#Muslim#Democratic#Trumpers#Jewish#Nazis#Democrats#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
OCRegister

Biggest upset of the election: Truck driver poised to beat powerful New Jersey Democrat

Glenn Youngkin’s win in the Virginia governor’s race was the most consequential result in Tuesday’s election. But it wasn’t the biggest upset. That title goes to Edward Durr, a little-known — and even less financed — Republican who appears to have unseated Stephen Sweeney, the state Senate majority leader and one of the most powerful Democrats in New Jersey.
ELECTIONS
CBS News

Longtime New Jersey state Senate president loses in upset to truck driver who spent $2,300 on his campaign

New Jersey's longtime state Senate president Steve Sweeney, the second-most powerful lawmaker in the state, was defeated in a stunning upset by a political newcomer. The Associated Press called the race for Republican Edward Durr on Thursday morning, with Durr holding a lead of more than 2,000 votes. Durr, a truck driver, spent just $2,300 on his race, according to the latest campaign finance filings. Sweeney has been president of the New Jersey Senate since 2010, which NJ.com reports is the longest tenure of anyone in the job.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
630K+
Followers
68K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy