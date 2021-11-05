New Jersey Truck Driver Edward Durr's Offensive Social Media Posts Emerge

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey state senator-elect Edward Durr is apologizing after his controversial posts on Twitter and Facebook. They first surfaced after Durr upset New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney in Tuesday’s election. What a difference a day makes. On Thursday, Eyewitness News visited Edward Durr’s home to talk about his surprise election upset over Sweeney. On Friday, we were back to ask about his past offensive tweets that are raising concerns. “I’m dealing with some stuff. I’m asking you to just give me a couple days, all right?” Durr said. Durr didn’t have much to say in person after...

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO