Exclusive Interview – Scoring Last Night in Soho with composer Steven Price

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar, Emmy and BAFTA award winning composer Steven Price excels in unique musical collaborations. From Joe Cornish to David Ayer and onwards to Edgar Wright, he has crafted scores which are at once inherently individual yet stylistically universal. His is a rare gift, which has seen movies including Attack The Block,...

www.flickeringmyth.com

MetroTimes

Last Night in Soho

In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.
MOVIES
nwpb.org

Reeder’s Movie Reviews: Last Night in Soho

“I’ve got this kind of gift. I can see people, places. Things others can’t.” Eloise (a wide-eyed Thomasin McKenzie) can, indeed, have experiences denied to others, especially when it comes to swinging London of the 1960s, her obsession. In Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, her gift becomes a nightmare. Ellie has...
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

Keeping with the Beat: Thomasin McKenzie on Last Night in Soho

Many performers have spent their childhood dreaming of one day becoming an actor, but that was not at all the case with Thomasin McKenzie. Part of the reason may have been the fact that she grew up with a mother, Miranda Harcourt, who believes that virtually everything is about acting. “That can be a little tiring and relentless for my family,” Miranda admitted to me during my 2018 interview with her, in which she discussed her work as a veteran acting coach whose clients have included Nicole Kidman and Melanie Lynskey. “Early on, Thomasin was like, ‘Oh my god, acting—get away from me!’ That created a very strong wellspring for her to discover her talent because she didn’t want to do it. She didn’t want to be famous and she wasn’t aiming towards acting to achieve anything. She was running away from it, and finding other things that interested her, like psychology, visual arts, writing—she’s a very good writer—and she was searching out other elements in her identity that she could explore and be rewarded by.”
CHICAGO, IL
/Film

Last Night In Soho Writer Remembers Penny Dreadful: 'We Were Just Too Soon, Weren't We?' [Exclusive]

Once upon a time, in the mid-2010s, there was a little Showtime series called "Penny Dreadful." That series, loosely based on the "penny dreadful" magazines of the Victorian period, was a beautiful gothic nightmare. Viewers were enraptured with the stories of Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney), Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), adventurer Malcolm Murray (Timothy Dalton), possibly possessed Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), and howling hottie Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett). "Penny Dreadful" was like a truly excellent adaptation of "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," mixing public domain gothic characters to delightful conclusions.
TV SERIES
Detroit Free Press

‘Last Night in Soho’ suggests nostalgia can be dangerous

Nostalgia is a powerful thing, an overpowering thing sometimes that stands in the way of moving forward. Maybe it’s even dangerous. Artists recognize this. For instance, in 1995 Mike Watt, with Eddie Vedder singing, had a semi-hit with “Against the ’70s,” a cautionary warning against nostalgia. Edgar Wright tries something...
BEAUTY & FASHION
dailydead.com

Video Interview: Thomasin McKenzie Talks Working with Edgar Wright and ’60s Pop Culture for LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

Swinging its way into theaters this Friday is Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, courtesy of Focus Features. Co-written by Wright and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Wright's latest directorial effort co-stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, and Terence Stamp, Last Night in Soho follows Eloise (McKenzie), an aspiring fashion student who is able to transport herself into her ideal decade - the ‘60s - whenever she falls asleep. The more time she spends in the past Eloise quickly finds herself embroiled in a mystery involving an up-and-coming chartreuse by the name of Sandy (Taylor-Joy).
MOVIES
azbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ is astoundingly thoughtless

Edgar Wright, the British wunderkind-turned-luminary who mastered the art of the genre comedy, is tired of satire. His return to horror is the furthest thing from Shaun of the Dead—it’s not a sendup of the genre; it’s a dive into it, and a deep one at that. Wright’s appreciation for the classics has taken on new life. From setting to story, Last Night in Soho is a descendent of 60s horror touchstones, namely Polanski’s Repulsion. It’s also a stab at feminist horror, which isn’t a genre you want near Polanski’s influence these days.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NPR

Filmmaker Edgar Wright On 'Last Night in Soho'

Wright's new movie, 'Last Night in Soho,' centers on a young woman who is transported in her dreams into the swinging '60s of London: "The film is sort of about having nostalgia for a decade that you never lived in." Wright spoke with 'Fresh Air' producer Sam Briger about the soundtrack, his vision of the '60s, and working with late actress Diana Rigg.
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: 'Last Night in Soho' squanders a smashing premise

Who knew that digging the Kinks could be so dangerous?“The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society” (an album good enough to die for, truth be told) is one of the records that Eloise Turner (Thomasin McKenzie) stuffs into her suitcase when she gleefully packs for London Eloise has long fantasized about living in the city, a dream built on the allure of London's 1960s swinging past. Her grandmother (Rita Tushingham), who raised her and supplied the piles of vinyl, watches Eloise's great expectations with trepidation. Eloise's mother embarked on a similar path, but years earlier killed herself.“It's not...
CELEBRITIES
/Film

Here's The Movie Homework Last Night In Soho Director Edgar Wright Gave His Co-Writer [Exclusive]

Watch any interview, Q&A, or behind-the-scenes featurette that Edgar Wright appears in and it's immediately apparent that the filmmaker straight-up lives and breathes movies. Actually, you know what? You could just watch any number of his previous movies — from "Shaun of the Dead" to "Hot Fuzz" to "Baby Driver" — and get a taste of the dizzying number of homages, references, and inspirations that go into each and every one of his passion projects. When it came time to making "Last Night in Soho," Wright did what he does best and made sure his creative team was prepared with as much research material as humanly possible.
MOVIES
FANGORIA

Exclusive: LAST NIGHT IN SOHO’s Edgar Wright Talks The Mirror Illusions And The Gary Sherman Connection

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho is a true genre-blender, combining drama, horror, and a celebration of London in the 1960s, as well as cinematic tricks both old and new. The former involves a running motif of stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy appearing on either side of mirrors in numerous scenes (see examples below) that Wright explains to FANGORIA here. Part of that process involved veteran director Gary Sherman (Death Line), who got his start in late-’60s London; sharp-eyed viewers will note a thank-you to Sherman in Last Night’s end credits, though the connection actually has to do with one of his Hollywood projects.
MOVIES
wsspaper.com

‘Last Night in Soho’: An experience to remember, a script to forget

The new horror-thriller “Last Night in Soho” is one of many delayed films audiences have been anticipating for well over a year. With such a long period of buildup, the final product feels… decent? The film is a technical masterpiece, with director Edgar Wright utilizing his skills in sound mixing and film editing to create a vividly immersive horror experience. The script however is somewhat lacking, with the story following traditional cliches and predictable beats over and over again.
MOVIES
Indiewire

Edgar Wright Breaks Down 25 Films from the 1960s That Inspired ‘Last Night in Soho’ — Exclusive

Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho” has finally arrived in U.S. theaters. The film, starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya-Taylor Joy, world premiered at the Venice Film Festival to a rave review from IndieWire, which named it an official Critic’s Pick. “The film marks a refreshing change for the director and co-writer of ‘Shaun of the Dead,’ ‘Hot Fuzz,’ and ‘Baby Driver.’ Left behind is his trademark hyperactive editing and insistent post-modernism; in its place is flowing movement and intense emotion. It’s not just different from his previous films; it’s different from everyone else’s previous films.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Last Night in Soho’ Composer Steven Price on Film’s Score and Anya Taylor-Joy’s “Downtown”

Oscar and Emmy-winning composer Steven Price channeled his love of music from the ‘60s in his latest work on Edgar Wright’s thriller Last Night in Soho. The film follows Ellie, played by Thomasin McKenzie, who begins to find herself transported between the present day and London in the 1960s, where she enters the body of a singer played by Anya Taylor-Joy.  Price, the film’s composer who additionally produced extended versions of “Downtown” performed by Taylor-Joy, is the guest in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen. “At the script stage I was aware there was this sequence where her...
MOVIES
UV Cavalier Daily

‘Last Night in Soho’ is stylish but underwhelming

The Virginia Film Festival held an evening screening Oct. 28 at the Paramount Theatre for “Last Night in Soho” — a psychological thriller directed by Edgar Wright starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy. The film follows a young woman named Eloise, or fondly called “Ellie,” played by Thomasin McKenzie. Obsessed...
MOVIES
Harvard Crimson

‘Last Night in Soho’ Review: An Alluring Trip to the Sixties

Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie in "Last Night in Soho" (2021), dir. Edgar Wright. By Courtesy of Focus Features/Parisa Taghizadeh. 1960s London: The bright neon lights of the city are blinding, live music spills out of club windows, and Sean Connery’s fourth Bond movie “Thunderball” is premiering at the nearest theater. According to Eloise Turner (Thomasin McKenzie), the protagonist of “Last Night in Soho,” there’s no better time to be alive. Edgar Wright’s psychological horror film transports viewers to the past as modern-day fashion student Eloise is whisked into the whirlwind of the Swinging Sixties every night in her dreams. The film features an alluring original premise, immersive worldbuilding, and a surprising feminist slant, but sometimes falls short of expectations as the story develops.
BEAUTY & FASHION
flickeringmyth.com

