CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Stroke: Lifestyle-Related Factors That Should Be Changed and Essential Food Tips to Reduce Risk

By Jobelle Erika Pelayre
Republic Monitor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStroke can occur when there is a disruption of blood supply and nutrients to the brain or when blood vessels rupture and bleed. The brain cells will begin to deteriorate in a matter of minutes, causing a medical emergency that requires medical attention to avoid brain damage and other...

republicmonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

A Cardiologist Explains Why Taking Daily Aspirin for Heart Attack Prevention Can Be Risky for Older Adults

Researchers estimate that millions of adults in the United States take low-dose daily aspirin to prevent cardiovascular events, like heart attacks and stroke. However, you might not know that in 2014, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began recommending against the practice for people with no history of cardiovascular events. On Tuesday, the United States Preventative Service Task Force (an independent panel of experts in disease prevention) issued draft guidelines that suggest doctors stop recommending daily aspirin to people 60 and older who want to prevent their first heart attack or stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
easyhealthoptions.com

The drink that lowers stroke risk in 3 cups a day

The caffeine in coffee is a stimulant. It can help get your day going, but too much of it can leave you feeling jittery and possibly raise your blood pressure. Not according to two major studies done this year. In fact, it can actually reduce your risk of heart disease.
DRINKS
Healthline

Does Eating Eggs Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

Arthritis is a common condition that can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in various joints in the body. While there are more than 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and RA are the most common (. ). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition in which the cartilage in your joints...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Hemorrhagic Stroke#Drugs#Lifestyle Related Factors#India Com#The Stroke Association
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Heart Disease

Your blood type can reveal a lot about you—even whether or not you might get heart disease. What are blood types anyway? "Blood types, A, B, AB and 0 refer to the kind of antibodies that are attached to the surface of the blood cells," says Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist and author of Your Vitamins Are Obsolete. "A and B each have one different type on their surface and AB has both. Type 0 really stands for type 'zero' because there are no antibodies on its surface. This has been misread as type 'O' and over time has become an oh-O." So how can you tell if you might get heart disease? "The blood type antibodies on the surface of the cell are also found on the surface of the cells of many organs but of importance here is that they are also on the surface of the cells that line the blood vessels," he says. "Antibodies are 'sticky' proteins that are waiting in the blood and on the surface of cells to capture and kill any foreign (not produced by the body) substances such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites." Read on to see which blood type may put you at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sentinel

How does this high cholesterol influence this risk of stroke?

This friday 20 over October sony ericsson celebrated this From a World Stroke , a severe disease that can cause a death that can be caused by different reasons with. Even, different studies assure that having high cholesterol has been an aspect of risk of stroke. This cholesterol will be...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Albert Lea Tribune

Changing lifestyle to change health

A Mayo Clinic Health System family practice physician said people would be surprised how much of a difference simple lifestyle changes can make to improving their medical conditions. Robert Bonacci, who is also the primary care lead within the hospital system’s two campuses, is boarded in both family medicine and...
ALBERT LEA, MN
tucsonpost.com

Stroke can be prevented and treated successfully with lifestyle changes, timely diagnosis and intervention, and the right medication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI/Mediawire): As we know, a stroke can be sudden. It occurs when blood flow is impeded from reaching the brain. This disruption of blood flow is typically caused by either a blockage or a ruptured blood vessel in the brain - both instances prevent oxygen from feeding the brain tissue and may cause disability or mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
fox40jackson.com

10 dietary tips to reduce heart disease and stroke risk, according to new research

The American Heart Association (AHA) on Tuesday outlined 10 key features of a heart-healthy eating pattern. The organization’s new scientific statement, titled “2021 Dietary Guidance to Improve Cardiovascular Health” and published in the journal Circulation, emphasizes the importance of overall dietary pattern, rather than individual foods or nutrients, as well as underscores the critical role of nutrition.
FITNESS
spring.org.uk

3 Servings Of These Foods Reduce Heart Disease Risk

Having 3 servings a day of this food helps weight loss, lowers blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Eating whole grains could reduce cardiovascular disease and cardiometabolic risk factors in adults. Eating at least three servings of whole grains per day is linked to smaller waist size, reduced blood sugar,...
NUTRITION
belmarrahealth.com

Your Heart May Have a Harder Time Adjusting to Sleep Disruptions

Not getting enough sleep on a regular basis may be associated with a wide variety of health problems, including heart disease. A new study published in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology has found that healthy adults who get less than seven hours of sleep a night showed abnormal heart rate patterns.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Houston Chronicle

Understanding Risk Factors for Vascular Disease

Everyone is at risk for vascular disease, and with Nov. 9 being National Diabetes Heart Connection Day, it’s important to understand the symptoms, risk factors and treatment options, especially for those with diabetes. Twin brother vascular surgeons, Dr. Arash Keyhani and Dr. Kourosh Keyhani, unpack what Houstonians need to know about vascular disorders to assess their potential risk factors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Herald

Study: COVID increases risk of stroke

Most people think of COVID-19 as a virus that attacks the lungs, causing difficulty breathing, coughing and the loss of taste or smell, but more and more healthcare workers are reporting another organ the virus is affecting — the brain. Researchers who have studied the impact on the brain reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy