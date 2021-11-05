CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Teen injured in shooting at Murray Hill apartment complex

 5 days ago
Shooting at Cypress Post Apartments (Action News Jax Jessica Barreto)

Jacksonville, Fl — A teenager suffered injuries in an early morning shooting in Murray Hill.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 2 am at the Cypress Post Apartments off Post Street. The teen was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it appears the shooter or shooters fired at the apartments from Post Street. It’s not known if the shooting was random or if the victim was targeted.

JSO is seeking tips to (904) 630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS.

Shooting at Cypress Post Apartment Police responding to reported shooting at an apartment complex in Murray Hill on Friday, November 5th, 2021.

