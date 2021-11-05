CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cancun Shooting Video Shows Resort Guests Hide As Armed Men Storm Beach

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

A group of men wearing ski masks arrived by boat at a beach on Mexico's Caribbean coast and executed two suspected drug gang members in the latest episode of the area's narcotics war .

Video shared on social media showed tourists scrambling for cover in a Cancun resort during Thursday's face-off between warring gangsters on a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos.

The head prosecutor of Quintana Roo state, Oscar Montes de Oca, said that the two people who were killed had arrived in front of the Azul Beach Resort and the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun earlier in the day claiming it was their territory.

He told a local radio station that "about 15 people arrived on the beach to assassinate the two men," The Associated Press reported.

He said one of the men who was shot died on the beach, while another fled into one of the hotels before dying.

One other person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack but authorities have not yet determined whether the victim was a hotel employee or a guest.

Frightened tourists shared images and comments on social media about how they had to hide from the shootout.

Twitter user Mike Sington said he took cover with guests at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort after being told that an active shooter was in the vicinity.

He later tweeted that guests were taken out of hiding and brought to the lobby, where they cried and hugged each other.

Citing news outlet DRV Noticias, Radio Formula reported that a group of at least 10 people were later arrested in Cancun "possibly in connection with the case."

Newsweek has contacted Quintana Roo state's prosecutor's office for comment.

Meanwhile, the U.S. embassy in Mexico issued a statement about the incident, advising American citizens to contact the U.S. Consulate in Merida if they needed assistance.

"We advise U.S. citizens in the area to contact concerned family and/or friends to let them know they are safe."

Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Manuel Joaquin González said in a statement that the shootout was "a strong blow to the development of the state," Radio Formula reported.

He tweeted that the incident "hurts our society" adding that "we will continue investigating together with the federal forces until we find those responsible".

A number of cartels are fighting for the area's lucrative retail drug trade , including the Jalisco cartel, a gang allied with the Gulf cartel.

On October 20, a woman from San Jose, California, and a German woman were killed in a crossfire of a drug dealers' shootout in the resort of Tulum about 80 miles from Cancun.

Three other tourists were wounded in the incident which took place at a street-side eatery, AP reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6xV7_0cnSUKVa00

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Instagram influencer, German tourist dead after Mexican drug shootout

A California Instagram influencer was among two killed Wednesday when they were caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout in Tulum. One of the women killed was Anjali Ryot — a 25-year-old travel blogger who had more than 42,000 Instagram followers — according to authorities in Quintana Roo, the state where Tulum is located. German Jennifer Henzold, 35 was also killed by the gunfire, which came about 10 p.m. local time, according to News.com.au.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Cancun shooting: Video shows moment gangsters opened fire on rival drug dealers outside luxury resort

Surveillance footage captured the moment a group of Mexican gangsters launched a shoot-out that left two suspected drug dealers dead and four Americans wounded at a resort in Mexico.Gunfire erupted on the beach by the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancún in Puerto Morelos on 4 November, sending tourists scrambling for cover.Officials said a party of 10 to 15 armed criminals with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel arrived on the beach by boat and shot dead two suspected drug dealers in what’s been described as a targeted “execution”.Video from surveillance cameras on the property shows the alleged assassins wandering on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

California travel blogger among 2 killed in Mexico's Tulum

MEXICO CITY — A San Jose, California woman born in India was one of two foreign tourists killed in the apparent crossfire of a drug-gang shootout in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Tulum. Authorities in Quintana Roo, the state where Tulum, Playa del Carmen and Cancun are located, said one...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#Carlos Manuel#San Jose#The Associated Press#Drv Noticias#Radio Formula
Vice

2 Tourists Killed as Cartels Creep Into Mexico’s Tulum Resort Area

A shootout at a popular outdoor restaurant in the trendy resort of Tulum that killed two foreign tourists and wounded three more ripped through the Caribbean town’s laid-back vibe and shocked many who’d considered the region an oasis immune to Mexico’s insecurity. But the October 20 killings revealed the dark...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Cancun shooting: Four Americans injured in drug gang gunfire at luxury Mexico resort

Four Americans were injured in a beachfront shoot-out between Mexican gangsters that left two suspected drug dealers dead and tourists scrambling for cover.A US official briefed on the incident confirmed to ABC News that the Americans were hurt, with one reportedly shot but recovering well in hospital and the other three sustaining minor injuries.Holidaymakers at the five-star luxury beach resort in Cancun barricaded themselves in rooms when a party of 10-15 armed criminals arrived on the beach by boat and killed two rivals in what local police described as a targeted “execution”.Earlier in the day, the victims had apparently...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Cancun beach shootout between alleged cartels sends guests scrambling

Hotel guests in towels and bathing suits fled for cover inside two resorts south of Cancún Thursday after gunmen allegedly from rival drug cartels exchanged fire on the beach. The attorney general’s office for the state of Quintana Roo said in a statement that two men died in a confrontation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cancun resort guests told to shelter as battle between ‘rival drug dealers’ leaves two dead on Mexican beach

Guests at a Cancun resort were told to shelter inside the building after a gun battle between alleged rival drug dealers on the beach that left two dead.The local Mexican attorney general said no tourists had been seriously harmed or kidnapped in the confrontation between “antagonistic groups of drug dealers” in Bahía Petempich, Mexico, near Cancun.But two of suspected gangsters were shot dead in the fight, and a report from a government command centre added suggested that one person may have been have been kidnapped and taken away in a boat. About 15 armed people were involved, it said.The incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLKY.com

Man describes what he saw after shooting at Cancun resort

CANCÚN, Q.R. — Confused and alarmed vacationers have taken cover at a Hyatt Resort in Cancun, and a Cincinnati man is sharing what he saw and heard. This happened after a confrontation between drug dealers escalated into violence and gunfire Thursday. "Swat teams came and the marines were here and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
630K+
Followers
68K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy