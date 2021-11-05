Baby Gorilla at Ohio Zoo Adopted by Elder Female After Mom's Lack of Care

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Barney, a 28-year-old silverback Lowland Gorilla, has made a full recovery after undergoing a medical exam on Tuesday, as part of a preventative medicine program at Zoo Miami. In addition to the normal procedures which included blood collection, x-rays, and a general physical, the 385-pound great ape was also examined by specialists with specific attention to respiratory and cardiac concerns. According to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill, Barney has had a lingering cough so he was also examined by a human pulmonologist who performed a bronchoscopy to see if anything unusual could be identified within Barney’s bronchi and...

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO