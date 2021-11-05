CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Baby Gorilla at Ohio Zoo Adopted by Elder Female After Mom's Lack of Care

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The young western lowland gorilla, the first to be born at Cleveland Zoo, is being cared for by the oldest female in the group, who takes it to be fed by...

Comments / 3

Florida Star

VIDEO: Baby Drill Goes Exploring As Mom Tries To Make Her Behave

A baby primate, part of the endangered drill species, was born August 26 at a Spanish zoo. A primary concern for their survival is “habitat loss and poaching, so each birth represents a success toward survival,” said Amanda Sanchis Soler, a spokesperson for the Bioparc Valencia zoo in Valencia, Spain.
ANIMALS
myfox28columbus.com

Baby gorilla born at Ohio zoo for first time in its 139-year history

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a boy! The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced Thursday the birth of a male gorilla, the first born at the Zoo in its 139-year history. The infant western lowland gorilla was born the morning of October 26, 2021, to mom, 23-year-old Nneka, and dad, 34-year-old Mokolo. He weighed approximately 3 pounds at birth.
OHIO STATE
CBS Miami

Barney The Gorilla Undergoes Extensive Medical Exam At Zoo Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Barney, a 28-year-old silverback Lowland Gorilla, has made a full recovery after undergoing a medical exam on Tuesday, as part of a preventative medicine program at Zoo Miami. In addition to the normal procedures which included blood collection, x-rays, and a general physical, the 385-pound great ape was also examined by specialists with specific attention to respiratory and cardiac concerns. According to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill, Barney has had a lingering cough so he was also examined by a human pulmonologist who performed a bronchoscopy to see if anything unusual could be identified within Barney’s bronchi and...
MIAMI, FL
WMUR.com

WATCH: Baby elephant at zoo in Ohio learns how to use trunk

POWELL, Ohio — An adorable 19-week-old elephant calf at an Ohio zoo is continuing to learn how to use his trunk. Frankie, the Asian elephant calf at the Columbus Zoo, is learning to use his trunk to drink water, pick up leaves, shoots and twigs and raise it in the air.
OHIO STATE
Turnto10.com

Zoo unveils spotted baby tapir who snuggles close to mom

A newborn endangered Malayan tapir calf was captured on video observing its new home while sticking close to its mother in a German zoo. Zookeepers at Leipzig Zoo said Laila gave birth on Nov. 5. “Laila is a very experienced mother who has already given birth to several young animals...
ANIMALS
BBC

Belfast Zoo hails arrival of baby gorilla

Belfast Zoo has welcomed the arrival of a new baby gorilla, describing it as "fantastic news". The western lowland gorilla was born last month and remains without a name until its sex can be determined. Its mother Kamili gave birth naturally to the infant, with father Gugas and the rest...
ANIMALS
ourcommunitynow.com

Pet sitter kills lemur while owners are away

Florida is one of the few states in which you can have a lemur as a pet. WINK News talked Pasha Donaldson, who is the vice president of Cape Coral Friends and Wildlife. “It seems that there’s four states that allow lemurs to become pets. And that ...
ANIMALS
Huntsville Item

This Woman’s Life Will Never Be The Same After Adopting This Senior Dog | The Dodo

Alaska is a senior German shepherd who spent most of her life in the shelter. Alaska’s mom slowly opened her up and showed her what love is. Alaska knew what it meant to be a dog for the first time ever. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
PETS
WKRC

African lions give birth to rare white lion cubs

JIMENA DE LA FRONTERA, Spain (WKRC/CBS Newspath) - Two rare white African lion cubs were born on an animal reserve in southern Spain. The days-old male and female white lion cubs were transferred on October 25 into a special room to control their feeding in Jimena de la Frontera, a mountain village in Andalusia region of Spain.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

New York City, NY
630K+
Followers
68K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

