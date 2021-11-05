Baby Gorilla at Ohio Zoo Adopted by Elder Female After Mom's Lack of Care
The young western lowland gorilla, the first to be born at Cleveland Zoo, is being cared for by the oldest female in the group, who takes it to be fed by...www.newsweek.com
The young western lowland gorilla, the first to be born at Cleveland Zoo, is being cared for by the oldest female in the group, who takes it to be fed by...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3