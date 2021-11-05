This week’s pet of the week Simone!

Simone is a unique 1 1/2-year-old female Tortoiseshell tabby cat. Her coat pattern is black, orange, and tabby colored with some patches of white.

Simone loves treats and purrs just thinking about them. Her play routine to keep in shape involves climbing a cat tower and trying to catch a bird teaser toy.

Credit: New Haven Animal Shelter

Torbies like Simone are sometimes called the ‘dogs of the cat world’ due to their caring, chatty, and lively personalities. Simone hopes to share her personality with her new furever home soon.

Simone is up for adoption at the Friends of New Haven Animal Shelter. Those interested in giving her a ‘furever’ home can call (203) 946-8110.

To see other dogs and cats up for adoption, visit the shelter’s website .

