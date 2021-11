An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been declared across Great Britain effective from 5pm on 3 November 2021 - see the AIPZ section for further information. Avian influenza H5N1 has been confirmed in birds at a premises in the Angus constituency in Scotland. Further testing is underway to confirm the pathogenicity of the strain. 3km and 10km Temporary Control Zones have been put in place surrounding the premises.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO