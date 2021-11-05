CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

COP26 incident shines light on impact of climate change on disabled

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EgvIC_0cnSTqLh00
© Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press

An Israeli cabinet minister’s inability to access the COP26 climate summit in her wheelchair has fueled criticism that the conference is part of the problem when it comes to many of the inequalities it was meant to address.

Karine Elharrar, Israel’s energy minister, uses a wheelchair due to muscular dystrophy and was unable to access an entrance at the summit Monday.

“It’s sad that the United Nations, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, in 2021 doesn’t worry about accessibility at its own events,” Elharrar tweeted.

While Elharrar was able to attend the conference on Tuesday, and has accepted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ’s apology, the incident illustrated a recurring concern at the summit: that even as the conference seeks to address the impact of climate change on vulnerable communities, it risks boxing out those very people.

Lisa Dale, a faculty affiliate with Columbia University’s Center for Resilient Cities and Landscapes, said the episode “eerily mimics” the implication of climate disasters for disabled people.

In those cases, she told The Hill, “wealthier able-bodied households are more likely to evacuate, find safety, and bounce back afterward. Poorer or disabled individuals will be hit much harder by the same weather event.”

“This is the very definition of vulnerability, a key component of how we understand risk,” she added.

“It’s of course unfortunate that [Elharrar] was left out … and it’s right that attention’s being paid to it, but what’s really more of an issue is the way people with disabilities have been left out of the climate change agenda and dialogue,” said Michael Stein, executive director of the Harvard Law School Project on Disability.

“Although we’re all going to suffer, and do suffer, from climate change, right now and in the future, the mortality rate for people with disabilities from natural disasters is as high as four times that of non-disabled persons,” he added.

Adding to the disparity, Stein added, a majority of disabled people live in the developing world and contribute less to greenhouse gas emissions than the average person.

A 2020 report by the U.N. Human Rights Council noted that disabled people disproportionately experience poverty and are vulnerable in emergency situations, both of which make them particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. They are also less free to migrate when displaced by warming temperatures or catastrophic weather events, and if they are able to overcome that challenge, they are more likely to rely on the kind of support network their new homes may lack.

COP26 leaders directly addressed the accessibility issues with reporters on Wednesday, with President Alok Sharma saying “we regret any logistical issues.”

Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa, meanwhile, said that “probably what happened is the person did not go to the right entrance, but I don’t want to take responsibility from us away” in ensuring accessibility.

“That aspect has really been one that we have taken care of … we really took special care in that,” she added.

British Environment Secretary George Eustice made similar comments to BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday, calling the incident “deeply regrettable” but saying other entrances did not have the same accessibility problems. “Action should have been taken to sort that out,” he said.

When reached for comment, the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., referred The Hill to a statement by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who said “it is impossible to safeguard our future and address the climate crisis, without first and foremost caring for people, including ensuring accessibility for people with disabilities.”

Stein told The Hill that meaningful corrections would require thinking about not just individual failures of accessibility, but the extent to which disability is a factor in policymaking.

“The fact that no one was thinking about people with disabilities and accessibility and inclusion [in COP26 logistics] tells us just what we need to know: it’s systemic exclusion,” Stein said. “We need to think about how to include disabled people as far as getting training and also giving feedback to NGOs … we need to increase disability cultural competency, so that when you look around the room and there’s no one with a disability and there’s nothing on the agenda about disability, a lightbulb goes on.”

Yolanda Muñoz, coordinator of the outreach and policy advocacy activities of the Disability-Inclusive Climate Action Research Program at Canada’s McGill University, called the incident “a very common episode in the life of a wheelchair user.”

“This is the first time that disability [has become] a topic in a COP, and it is our hope that everyone will understand that ableism must be dismantled first to be coherent with our ideals of social justice," Muñoz told The Hill. “Climate change is a problem that concerns every person in this world, and the solutions cannot be abled-centric.”

Throughout the conference, communities and countries most vulnerable to climate change have called on wealthier nations to live up to their rhetoric on climate equity. On Wednesday, members of the U.N.'s Least Developed Countries cohort called on major economies to step up their contributions, noting that one in 10 people in the cohort's countries are directly affected by climate change even though they are collectively responsible for 1 percent of emissions.

In September, a coalition of climate advocacy groups called for the summit to be postponed amid a spike in coronavirus cases, saying unequal vaccine access was affecting the very people most vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Canadian becomes world’s first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from ‘climate change’

A Canadian facing breathing issues was diagnosed as possibly the first patient in the world suffering from “climate change,” as doctors said heatwaves and poor air quality were responsible for her condition. Dr Kyle Merritt, responsible for the diagnosis of the senior citizen from Nelson in British Columbia who suffered from asthma, said this was the first time in a decade that he wrote climate change as a cause of suffering. “If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” the emergency room doctor told the...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Even at COP26, Democrats struggle to overcome Manchin’s stalling on climate

Last week, what with governors’ elections, Jan. 6 prosecutions and finagling over the Democrats’ Build Back Better agenda in Washington, one could almost forget that a major U.N. climate conference — the “last best hope” for the world to pull itself together and avoid catastrophic climate change — was happening across the Atlantic, in Glasgow, Scotland.
ADVOCACY
WSAV News 3

Climate talks struggle with gap between rich, poor nations

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Large rifts remain as United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline. A lot of the divide comes down to money, which nations have it and which do not. So it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. Democratic Congress members also joined the two-week climate conference in […]
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

COP26: Uniting the world to tackle climate change

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The UK will be hosting the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow from October 31 - November 12, 2021, to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). With...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
ENVIRONMENT
Forbes

UNICEF, Climate Change And COP26: What’s At Stake

World leaders are headed to Glascow, Scotland for COP26 — the 26th Conference of the Parties to the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change — to confront the worsening climate crisis. UNICEF will be there, urging nations and critical partners to accelerate meaningful action on behalf of the world's children. Here's what's on the agenda, and what's at stake for future generations.
ENVIRONMENT
nbc25news.com

Teacher on hunger strike to put light on climate change

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A teacher in southwestern Michigan says he’s on a one-week hunger strike outside his school to draw attention to climate change. Josh Gottlieb says he took a week off without pay to sit outside Kalamazoo Central High School. Students and teachers have dropped by to support him. Gottlieb says he will continue his hunger strike and protest through Sunday, when the UN’s climate summit begins in Scotland. He says political conflict in the U.S. means President Joe Biden isn’t bringing much to the conference. Freshman Giuliana Bush supports Gottlieb. She says climate change is everyone's problem.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Espinosa
Person
Alok Sharma
WBUR

The COP26 climate change conference, explained

In 1992, more than 150 countries gathered in Rio de Janeiro to approve a framework on how world leaders were going to fight climate change. The agreement signed at the Earth Summit, as the meeting was informally known, called for new research, updated commitments and yearly check-ins. These check-ins are called “conferences of the parties,” or COPs.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Taoiseach calls for action on climate change at Cop26

Taoiseach Micheal Martin joined other world leaders at the climate conference in Scotland. Irish Premier Micheal Martin has said that action on climate change must match the rhetoric, as he appeared at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. The Taoiseach joined other world leaders at the climate conference in Scotland, where...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline, it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations. Now, it’s time for the “high level” negotiations, when government ministers or...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Disability Justice#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Israeli#The United Nations#British
kjzz.org

An inside look at the COP26 climate change summit with the BBC

The U.N. Climate Change Conference begin in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. The two-week symposium — known as COP26 — has seen leaders from more than 100 countries participate in policy discussions with the big goal of slowing the worst impacts of climate change. President Joe Biden attended the early phases...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

PMQs: Miliband and Johnson on COP26 climate change action

Ed Miliband has said it is “easy to make promises” for 30 years’ time but harder to act now over cutting carbon emissions. The shadow business and energy secretary said the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow was “about the emergency we face this decade” as he called for action from 2030, not 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate change: Why are disabled people so affected by the climate crisis?

Israeli minister Karine Elharrar made headlines around the world when it emerged she couldn't attend the COP26 summit on Monday because it wasn't wheelchair-accessible. For many disabled people, it was a reflection of the way they often feel ignored or left out of conversations about climate change. Yet disabled people...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
BBC

COP26: Climate change strategy for school curriculum

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said changes to the primary curriculum will see a focus on climate change science and sustainability studies. The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Glasgow climate change conference lacks access for the disabled and others, critics say

GLASGOW, Scotland — Israel's energy minister, Karine Elharrar, said she was unable to attend the U.N. Climate Change Conference on Monday because security would not allow her wheelchair-accessible vehicle to enter. But she’s just one of many participants who are frustrated by the inadequacy of facilities at the conference. Late...
WORLD
The Independent

Cop26 in Glasgow: Halfway to a halfway house on climate change

The United Nations climate summit in Glasgow is at the midpoint of its fortnight of detailed negotiations – the part that matters and is supposed to translate the fine words of the leaders who opened the conference into binding commitments to change. We are halfway through a summit that appears...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

The Hill

384K+
Followers
45K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy