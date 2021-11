PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 3 Rutgers field hockey celebrated its seniors on Friday in the first game of a two-part Senior Weekend. After the pregame ceremony, RU went to work and defeated Michigan State, 3-0. With the victory, RU improved to 14-3 overall and finished Big Ten Conference play with a 6-2 record. The six Big Ten wins marked the most ever league wins since joining the conference in 2014-15. The 14 wins on the season marked the most in a season under head coach Meredith Civico, who is in her 10th season as RU head coach, and tied for the second most ever in a single season in program history.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO