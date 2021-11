The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the Wink Theatre, 115 W. Crawford St. Commissioners are expected to vote on an ordinance that would require people applying for an alcohol beverage license to be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident and a resident of Whitfield County for at least 30 days. The requirement to be a resident of Whitfield County can be waived if the applicant appoints someone who is a resident of the county to be responsible for matters related to the license.

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO