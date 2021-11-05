CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucidworks Reports Accelerated Investment in Cloud-Based Solutions from Top Commerce Brands and Enterprises

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucidworks cloud-based ARR tripled in the past year with the number of cloud-based customers almost tripling YoY. Lucidworks, the provider of next-generation AI-powered search applications and pioneer of the Connected Experience Cloud, today announced significant acceleration in the adoption of their cloud-based solutions. In the past year, the number of customers...

