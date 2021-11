New co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood got off to a decent start back in October, but of course, Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros. are planning to keep the undead party rolling with plenty of post-launch content. Today, they revealed their post-launch roadmap covering the next few months, which includes free updates like the ability to play offline while still progressing the campaign, more cards, and a new difficulty, as well as the paid Tunnels of Terror expansion that will offer more zombies, playable characters, and more. You can check out the roadmap for yourself below (click on the image for full resolution).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO