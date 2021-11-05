CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

C40 and Arup Showcase Climate Action Initiatives from 11 Global Cities Within a Virtual Exhibition at COP26

ArchDaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC40 and Arup Showcase Climate Action Initiatives from 11 Global Cities Within a Virtual Exhibition at COP26. This week, the C40 global network of cities and engineering and sustainability firm Arup launched a virtual exhibition showcasing examples of climate initiatives and resiliency strategies from 11 cities committed to addressing climate change....

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
AFP

Protesters demand climate action in global rally

Tens of thousands of protesters braved rain and wind in Glasgow Saturday as part of worldwide demonstrations against what campaigners say is a failure of crunch UN climate talks to act fast enough to tame global warming. - Widespread demos - Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg said the summit had gone nowhere near far enough in a speech at Friday's youth march in Glasgow, where she labelled the conference "a failure".
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerquenews.net

PM Modi to highlight climate change issues at COP26, discuss global economic recovery from COVID-19 at G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Noting that India is taking ambitious action on expanding clean and renewable energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he will highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues at the COP26 Summit including equitable distribution of carbon space. In his departure...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Tree Hugger

26 Climate Actions Cities Should Adopt at COP26 for Climate Change Resilience

Ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) starting this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland, I wanted to put together a list of climate actions I believe cities should be taking to make them more resilient in face of climate change. However, I believe it is also imperative we look at ensuring livability in these cities is also a focus.
ENVIRONMENT
thebulletin.org

Can climate action gain traction at COP26 in Glasgow?

It’s been six years since 196 countries agreed to limit global warming by cutting greenhouse gas pollution, yet emissions and atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide, methane, and other heat-trapping gases are higher than ever. An October 26 report from the United Nations warned that the climate clock is ticking, with global heating to reach a “catastrophic” 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2100 if we continue on this path.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Global Cities#Mayor Of London#C40
Shropshire Star

Taoiseach calls for action on climate change at Cop26

Taoiseach Micheal Martin joined other world leaders at the climate conference in Scotland. Irish Premier Micheal Martin has said that action on climate change must match the rhetoric, as he appeared at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. The Taoiseach joined other world leaders at the climate conference in Scotland, where...
ENVIRONMENT
ArchDaily

The Build Better Now Virtual Pavilion at COP26 Showcases Pioneering Sustainable Designs

The Build Better Now Virtual Pavilion at COP26 Showcases Pioneering Sustainable Designs. The Build Better Now virtual pavilion opened to the public during COP26, showcasing seventeen sustainable projects that demonstrate the built environment's opportunities for addressing the climate crisis. The initiative, run by UK Green Building Council, comes as a global call for climate action, highlighting the AEC's industry's commitment to sustainable practice on a worldwide stage, particularly since this year the COP26 dedicated a day to buildings and cities.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
austintexas.gov

Celebrating Global Action, Locally: A Conversation on COP26

Through November 12, leaders from around the world are gathered in Glasgow, Scotland for the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as COP26. Throughout these weeks, the global community turns our eyes towards the commitments coming out of Glasgow as countries work together to accelerate climate action. At...
ENVIRONMENT
Dezeen

Arup exhibits melting 18th-century Antarctic ice at COP26

Daily COP26 briefing: today's COP26 briefing includes melting Antarctic ice, Norman Foster's calls for "higher standards" on embodied carbon and a film screening of Olafur Eliasson's Little Sun project. Throughout COP26, we are publishing regular updates of what's happening at the conference and surrounding events. See all our COP26 coverage...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Call for Submissions: Superscape 2022 - GREEN SHIFT - Visions for sustainable living

Call for Submissions: Superscape 2022 - GREEN SHIFT - Visions for sustainable living. Superscape is a biannual prize that seeks to encourage innovative and visionary architectural concepts that explore new models of living and strategies for inhabiting an urban context over a broad expanse of 30 years. Reflecting processes of change, Superscape opens a creative space for unconventional ideas meant to deliver new impulses to real-life architectural output and urban development.
DESIGN
BBC

COP26: Crowd calls for action at Belfast climate rally

A large crowd of people have held a rally in Belfast city centre to call for action to deal with climate change. Protesters carrying banners and placards gathered at Cornmarket early on Saturday afternoon to begin their march. The crowd made its way through the city centre to at City...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Marches take place in Glasgow and other cities urging climate action at Cop26

In Glasgow, where the UN climate summit is being held, protesters braved wet conditions to march through the city. Climate protests have got under way across the UK and Ireland to urge action at crucial Cop26 international talks taking place in Glasgow. Protesters braved pouring rain and winds to march...
PROTESTS
AFP

Tuvalu minister films climate speech standing in ocean

Tuvalu's foreign minister has filmed a video address to be shown at a UN climate summit Tuesday standing thigh deep in seawater and pleading for help as his country slips beneath rising oceans. The camera then pulls out to reveal Kofe standing up to his thighs in the water off Tuvalu's coast.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: South West protests on Global Day of Action

Communities across the South West came together on Saturday to take part in the Global Day of Action in response to the climate crisis. Campaigners took to streets and beaches in Weymouth, Truro, Falmouth, Cornwall, and in Bigbury and Plymouth in Devon. The action comes as delegates from around the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy