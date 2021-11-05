CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Habu Announces Snowflake Partnership to Power Data Clean Room Software in the Media Data Cloud

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffering Pairs Best In Class Infrastructure With a Flexible Suite of Data Collaboration Applications to Accelerate Business Growth for Brands While Providing Maximum Data Governance and Consumer Privacy. Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Clean Room Software, announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that integrates Habu’s...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

How Startups are Turning Data into Software Gold

The era of big data is behind us. Today’s leading SaaS startups are working with data, instead of merely fighting to help customers collect information. We’ve collected three leaders from three data-focused startups that are forging new markets to get their insight on how today’s SaaS companies are leveraging data to build new companies, attack new problems, and, of course, scale like mad.
COMPUTERS
The Guardian

Senior Software Engineer (Data Analytics)

We help our clients stay ahead of changes that impact their businesses, navigating complexity and risk. We deliver deep tax technical, people and legal expertise, while providing the critical context to make informed and compliant decisions. With clients ranging from multinational organisations and public sector bodies to entrepreneurs and family businesses, the work we do is diverse.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Consumer Privacy#Data Cloud Company#Enrichment Team Engages#Accelerate Digital#Martech
aithority.com

SkyPoint Cloud Announces Launch of SkyPoint Predict – Predictive Customer Data Insights Product

SkyPoint Cloud (SkyPoint), the privacy-first customer data platform that enables consumer and healthcare brands to build deeper relationships with their customers, announced the launch of SkyPoint Predict, predictive customer insights powered by artificial intelligence (AI). SkyPoint unifies fragmented customer data from multiple systems and applications into comprehensive “customer 360” profiles,...
TECHNOLOGY
World Bank Blogs

Principled data access: building public-private data partnerships for better official statistics

Building an encompassing statistical system—one that straddles the three pillars of economy, society, and environment—is the key objective for national, and international statistical organizations. Statistics stand at the root of policymaking and execution, as in Drucker’s famous quote: “what gets measured gets managed”. The ability of statistical systems to hold governments, businesses, and peoples to account bears a profound impact on ‘people, planet, and prosperity’ (the three interconnected pillars of action named by the 2021 G20 Italian Presidency,).
aithority.com

New LeadsRx Privacy Studio(TM) Expands Support to Additional Cloud Service Platforms to Create Data Clean Rooms

LeadsRx a leading provider of multi-touch marketing attribution and customer journey analytics software and services announced support for additional cloud service platforms within its LeadsRx Privacy Studio architecture. This new support capability enables IT organizations greater flexibility in choosing a system to host Data Clean Rooms (DCR) that house marketing analytics data, further protecting sensitive consumer data.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Cloud Data Firm Informatica Raises $841M in IPO

Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, this week announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 29 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $29.00 per share. The shares started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 27, 2021, under the...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Software
VentureBeat

Report: 83% of orgs leave most sensitive data unencrypted on the cloud

​​According to the 2021 Thales Cloud Security Study, despite increasing cyberattacks targeting data in the cloud, 83% of U.S. businesses still fail to encrypt half of the sensitive data they store in the cloud. This is especially alarming as 24% of organizations report that the majority of their workloads and data now reside in the cloud, making them a prime target for threat actors.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Tremor International Signs Exclusive Global Partnership with VIDAA for ACR Data

Tremor International Ltd., a global leader in video and Connected TV (CTV) advertising, offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, announced a global and exclusive strategic partnership with VIDAA, a smart TV operating system and content platform preinstalled on most TVs manufactured by Hisense, considered one of the top TV manufacturers in the world, and also integrated into a number of premium original equipment manufacturers (OEM) including Toshiba. The agreement sees Tremor International’s technology platform gain exclusive access to VIDAA’s automatic content recognition (ACR) data, both in the US and internationally.
BUSINESS
CIO

Data Management on the Cloud Leveraging AWS

The history of data can be divided into two eras: pre-big data and post-big data. In the pre-big data era, data was mostly structured and exchanged between enterprises through standard mechanisms such as network data mover (NDM). The need for near real-time insights was limited, and data extraction and transformation were batch-oriented and scheduled during non-peak hours to reduce MIPs usage and disruption to online production transactions.
COMPUTERS
dvrplayground.com

Cloud Data Integration Market Analysis and Demand with Future Forecast to 2028 | Snaplogic, Microsoft, Talend, Software

The global research report on the Cloud Data Integration market provides in-depth current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. In addition, research report offers the historic data for year 2018 and 2019 and also provides the forecast data from year 2020 to 2028 which is based on revenue (USD Million). The report consists present as well as future data for the period from 2021 to 2028, and also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR%), which is measured for regional markets and individual segment-wise. The study analyzed the market in terms of revenue (Million USD). The research report covers the detailed analysis of primary and secondary data. It also analyzes various industrial dynamics which include: drivers, restraints, current trends and opportunities impacting on market. Further, report offering the market share, leading segments, geographical analysis, major key players along with major collaborations, merger & acquisitions with their trending innovation and business policies.
MARKETS
chainstoreage.com

Holiday Retail: Clean customer data keeps sellers in the lead

Consumer shopping habits have evolved, and retailers need to pay attention. Online and mobile shopping – as long as the processes are smooth – hold great appeal as socially distant, convenient options. Customer change also includes new addresses, as 2020 saw mass migration away from urban city centers. For retailers,...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Sublime Announces Data Partnership with Skyrise Intelligence

Sublime, which has recently been acquired by the Azerion Group, offers impactful, tailor-made and unobtrusive advertising experiences in the United-Kingdom and abroad, is now using insights from Skyrise Intelligence, enabling businesses to leverage mobile phone data for more effective planning and programmatic activation of high impact campaigns. Skyrise Intelligence uses...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Neustar Brings Unified Identity to Snowflake Data Marketplace to Provide Marketers with Always-On Identity Management and Data Services

Integration optimizes, cleans, and enriches customer databases in real time to ensure data-driven marketers are maximizing effectiveness of their advertising and measurement initiatives. Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced that its data and identity resolution is now available on Snowflake...
SOFTWARE
Beta News

Majority of businesses not protecting their sensitive data in the cloud

The latest cloud security study from Thales shows that 83 percent of businesses are still failing to encrypt half of the sensitive data they store in the cloud. This is despite the fact that 40 percent of organizations have experienced a cloud-based data breach in the past 12 months. In...
TECHNOLOGY
Digiday

How cloud technologies are helping media companies unlock the value of data collaboration

Bill Stratton, global head of media, entertainment and advertising vertical, Snowflake. Many of today’s media businesses and advertisers are redefining their business models in response to shifts in consumer behavior and the availability of new technologies. For instance, over the past few years, content creators such as Disney, NBCUniversal and HBO have begun selling their content directly to consumers via digital streaming services.
TECHNOLOGY
WNMT AM 650

Intel teams with Google Cloud to develop new class of data center chip

(Reuters) – Intel Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud on Wednesday said they have worked together to create a new category of chip that Intel hopes will become a major seller in the booming cloud computing market. The new chip, which is called Mount Evans and will be sold to...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Many businesses are still failing to secure their cloud data

Despite the unabated onslaught of cyber-attacks on cloud computing providers, a vast majority of businesses still fail to encrypt their sensitive data housed in public clouds. The 2021 Thales Global Cloud Security Study based on a survey of over 2,600 executives from 16 countries reveals that while 40% of organizations have experienced a cloud-based data breach in the past 12 months, 83% still keep at least half of the sensitive data unencrypted.
TECHNOLOGY
offshore-technology.com

Snowflake Launches First Industry-Specific Data Cloud for Financial Services

Concept: Data warehousing giant Snowflake has released its first industry-specific data cloud. It aims to aid the financial services industry to collaborate across departments on data while addressing regulatory standards. Nature of Disruption: An infrastructure-as-code approach to powering auditable, trackable, and reversible infrastructure deployment and management; stricter network, identity, and...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy