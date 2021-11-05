CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Eased Japan Border Rules to Take Effect From Monday

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - The first step in Japan's planned phased re-opening of borders, which centres on business travellers, will be put into effect from Nov. 8, the government said on Friday. The phased easing was confirmed earlier this week, but fell short...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan eases COVID-19 border curbs, trails major partners

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan confirmed on Tuesday plans to gradually ease COVID-19 border curbs, but fell short of demands by business lobbies to open up in line with major trading partners. In relaxing its controls, Japan will take a phased approach, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Japan Eases Border Rules To Allow Business Travellers, Students

Japan said Friday it will allow short-term business travellers, foreign students and other visa holders to enter the country, but tourists are still barred under pandemic border restrictions. From Monday, business visitors fully inoculated with an authorised vaccine will need to quarantine for only three days, down from a minimum...
ASIA
SKIFT

Japan to Ease Covid Border Restrictions But Businesses Want More

Businesses are frustrated by Japan's efforts to open up, arguing that the country should match protocols in other places with proof of vaccination. Still, Tuesday's news from Tokyo was a significant step forward for Japan. Japan confirmed on Tuesday plans to gradually ease COVID-19 border curbs, but fell short of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Japan Border Rules#Reuters#European Union
Financial Times

Latest news updates: Japan to reopen borders to business travellers from next week

Sarah Provan and Leke Oso Alabi in London and William Langley in Hong Kong. UK government bonds rise after BoE’s rate decision. European stocks wavered around record highs on Friday, while UK government bonds continued to rise following a surprise decision by the Bank of England to keep interest rates ultra-low.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Japan Ruling Party's Election Win Takes Pressure off PM for Bigger Spending

TOKYO (Reuters) -The ruling party's solid victory in Japan's parliamentary election on Sunday will likely take pressure off Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to inflate the size of a pandemic-relief stimulus package, easing market fears of massive bond issuance. Kishida has pledged to compile a fresh stimulus package worth "several tens...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
abc17news.com

Austria to step up checks as new COVID rules take effect

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say they are stepping up police checks to enforce new rules under which unvaccinated people who haven’t had COVID-19 are barred from restaurants, hotels, hairdressing salons and large public events. The rules, which were announced on Friday night, took effect on Monday across the country of 8.9 million people. They are a response to a rapidly rising infection rate, which on Monday stood at 635 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days — over three times the level in neighboring Germany. Austria’s interior minister said that 800 police officers tasked with checking compliance with the COVID-19 rules will be added to some 4,000 officers who are already on regular patrols.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

As Many Try Living With Virus, China Keeps up Zero Tolerance

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Wang Lijie planned to spend three days in the Gobi Desert last month to take in the area's famous poplar forest as its trees turned a golden yellow. Instead, the Beijing resident has been stuck for more than three weeks, much of it in quarantine, after authorities discovered a cluster of COVID-19 cases in a nearby city. He was among more than 9,000 tourists who became trapped in Ejin Banner, a remote part of China's Inner Mongolia region that is in the Gobi.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new coronavirus cases and covid-19 hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Canadian becomes world’s first patient to be diagnosed as suffering from ‘climate change’

A Canadian facing breathing issues was diagnosed as possibly the first patient in the world suffering from “climate change,” as doctors said heatwaves and poor air quality were responsible for her condition. Dr Kyle Merritt, responsible for the diagnosis of the senior citizen from Nelson in British Columbia who suffered from asthma, said this was the first time in a decade that he wrote climate change as a cause of suffering. “If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” the emergency room doctor told the...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
POLITICS
d1softballnews.com

“Who should avoid the vaccine”, the case that is shaking Europe – Libero Quotidiano

While highlighting that the balance between benefits and risks remains largely favorable to the former, the French health authority has decided to advise against the Moderna vaccine under 30 years. A purely precautionary move, perhaps even excessive – given that however the need to carpet vaccinate the entire population is reiterated – but the study conducted by the Has verified a “slight increase” in the risk of myocarditis And pericarditis in the under 30 age group.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Outsider.com

United Airlines Announces It Is No Longer Flying to 11 U.S. Cities

In the latest of COVID-19 inconveniences, United Airlines has announced they will no longer travel to several United States cities. The decision comes as the airlines have seen diminished patronage within these cities and smaller communities following the pandemic. According to yahoo!, United Airlines plans to drop 11 U.S. cities...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy