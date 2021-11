Earl Brown has lived a life full of change. He has traveled around the world and back, from humble beginnings to being a millionaire, being a pastor, and for now, being a street musician. An accomplished saxophonist, he can be seen at local malls, plazas, and occasionally, at a well-traveled intersection in the area. His enjoyable musical talent can be heard as you drive to nearby stores and parking lots.

OCALA, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO