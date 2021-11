The Community Synagogue Theater Company is proud to announce upcoming auditions for their spring musical The Drowsy Chaperone. The company, which was founded in 2016, was born out of a desire to bring high quality theater opportunities to community-minded members with a love of theater and a passion for putting on a show. After the success of shows such as Fiddler On The Roof and The Addams Family, the company is excited to embark on the wild and wonderful escapades of Janet Van de Graaf and the other hilarious characters of The Drowsy Chaperone.

