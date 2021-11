Editor’s Note: Sadie Fitzpatrick uses this space to explore the character and quirks that make Ocala uniquely wonderful and occasionally irksome. Ocalans came out in record numbers, both at the polls and vote-by-mail, for the Sept. 21 mayoral and city council elections. Though there was record-breaking turnout, no one candidate in the District 3 and District 4 races received 50 percent of the vote, forcing a run-off election for these seats on Nov. 16.

