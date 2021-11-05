CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

ISSUES OF FAITH: Follow the thread

By Life Clallam County Jefferson County
Peninsula Daily News
 5 days ago

There’s a thread you follow. It goes among things that change. People wonder about what you are pursuing. You have to explain about the thread. But it is hard for others to see. While you hold it, you can’t get lost. Tragedies happen; people get hurt or die; and...

www.peninsuladailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

YouDay: Faith

When we hear the word faith we immediately think of a religious experience, but faith is greater than a religious experience. Faith is an internal law that unlocks the power to manifest and believe anything you desire in your life. Faith is the unseen internal mechanism that unlocks the unseen, granting it permission to transition to the seen realm. Anything you desire in life already exists. It is locked in the faith, is a living law found in your spirit and it’s the original law of attraction. Anything you desire in life will not manifest if faith is not included in its release. Faith unlocks the unseen, granting it permission to become visible in your life. Anything you desire in life already exists. If you are able to see it in your mind, it’s an indication that it is determined to come to pass. Faith is the method on how to bring the pictures of your mind into the manifestation of your eyes. When I say the word faith, you immediately think of religion don’t you? Let me first redefine faith. Faith is greater than any religious experience. It is a fruit of the spirit, the superpower within drawing to you the desires of your heart. Faith is the foundational element found in the law of attraction. Before religion ever existed, faith existed as an internal law enabling us to unlock the unseen desires of our hearts, manifesting them into visible accomplishments. What you desire in life already exists. If you are able to visualize it—that is a direct indication that it’s ready to be unlocked. So my question—with the measure of faith you’ve been given what is faith going to unlock for you? Your imagination and life are ready. Are you?
RELIGION
Peninsula Daily News

OUUF program online, in-person

PORT ANGELES — The Rev. Bruce A. Bode will present “The Music of the Night” at 11 a.m. Sunday. Bode will be the guest speaker at Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. His lesson will stream on Zoom. Limited in-person viewing is available on the fellowship’s large-screen TV at 1033 N. Barr...
PORT ANGELES, WA
claytodayonline.com

Faith Walk: Faithfulness Matters

22 But the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, 23 gentleness, and self-control. There is no law against these things!. – Galatians 5:22-23 When most of us hear the word faithfulness, our mind automatically turns to marital fidelity. But...
RELIGION
Park Rapids Enterprise

FAITH BRIEFS

Eastside worships at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 16623 State Hwy. 87, six miles southeast of Park Rapids. Oct. 30-31 is a family-friendly “monster weekend,” continuing our series “Slay the Monster.” We’ll continue to learn how to slay that not-so-family-friendly money monster that can leave us feeling overwhelmed and frustrated. There will also be trick-or-treating in Kidside between services and a Choctober Celebration in Junior High Ministry (JHM), featuring games, prizes and fun all having to do with chocolate. It’s a great weekend to bring a friend to church for a fun celebration where you don’t have to do the planning!
PARK RAPIDS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Palmer
outreachmagazine.com

Stay Faithful

A pastor recently asked me, “Why has God put me in this godforsaken place?” Before I responded, I reflected on the sentiments shared in his statement. If pastors are honest with themselves, at least once in their ministry they have felt similarly. The struggle of staying faithful in the service to the church is challenging but rewarding.
RELIGION
swnewsmedia.com

Commentary: An arrangement, followed by restored faith in humanity

In the middle of what has been sustained hard times for many of us, if we take a closer look, a whole lot of good things are happening and continuing on. I am getting old and have a touch of arthritis. Raking leaves and clearing my driveway and walks of snow are not so easy these days.
RELIGION
thecamarilloacorn.com

Roots of Faith

When I was a kid, I had a piece of religious jewelry that was popular then—a mustard seed encased in a clear plastic bubble and dangling from a necklace chain. The seed represented certain parables told by Jesus. The ancient Israelites used spices such as mustard, mint, dill, cumin and...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neith#Greek#Teutonic#Norns#American#Hindu
Mercury

Rev. Gus Puleo: All Saints Day a faithful follow-up to Halloween

All Saint’s Day is a solemn holy day in the Roman Catholic Church celebrated on November 1st. This day is dedicated to saints, that is all persons who have reached heaven, such as the Blessed Virgin Mary, Padre Pio, Mother Teresa, etc. This is a yearly reminder of how we are connected to the church as we all have the potential to become saints. This holy day should not be confused with All Souls’ Day which is celebrated on November 2nd and is for those who have died and not have reached heaven yet. This special day focuses on known saints, that is those recognized by the Roman Catholic Church. Generally, this day is a holy day of obligation, but because it falls on a Monday this year it is not considered a holy day of obligation.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Hays Daily News

Faith notes

Your Voice Through Cancer, a support group for cancer patients and survivors, will have its annual Craft Boutique on Saturday, Nov. 6. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hays Recreation Center, 105 Canterbury Drive. Admission is free. All crafts are homemade items. Lunch will be available for purchase.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Peninsula Daily News

‘Beholding the Greater Good’ title of Sunday’s Unity sermon

PORT ANGELES — The Rev. Larry Schellink will present “Beholding the Greater Good” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Schellink is the pastor at Unity in the Olympics, 2917 E. Myrtle Ave. Physical distancing and mask wearing are now recommended for all. Sunday service begins at 10 a.m. The lesson will not...
PORT ANGELES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Egypt
highplainsobserver.com

A Secret Faith Is A Shallow Faith

“Jesus asked him, ‘What do you want me to do for you?’ The blind man answered, ‘Teacher, I want to see.'" When God gives you a goal, you need to go public with it. Announce your intention. State the change you want to make in your life. Explain what you’re asking God to do. You need to tell everybody, because a secret faith is a shallow faith.
RELIGION
Peninsula Daily News

LETTER:Violation of whose rights

In 1968 I had graduated from college, been accepted to grad school and had been granted a teaching assistant position with the university. However Uncle Sam decided that instead, and for the next few years, the government would tell me what my job would be — where I was to live, when I had to go to bed and when I had to get up, what I could eat, what I had to wear, give me vaccines for diseases I’d never heard of, and then send me to Vietnam for no good reason that I could see, where a lot of people wanted to kill me.
SOCIETY
Laredo Morning Times

Shea Serrano's latest kindness thread will restore your faith in humanity

Update: On Thursday, Shea Serrano announced Hip Hop (And Other Things) earned the distinction of being a New York Times best seller, marking his fourth book to land on the list. Original story continues below:. If the gloomy skies over San Antonio have you down, Shea Serrano's latest thread of...
HIP HOP
powerofpositivity.com

15 Behaviors That Reveal A Lonely Person

The whole world is your oyster, but what happens when you don’t have anyone to share in these experiences? You don’t go out much, and you socially isolate yourself because you’re lonely. A lonely person might struggle with, and the feeling of solitude is increasing in this country. This widespread...
MENTAL HEALTH
Peninsula Daily News

LETTER:Face history

I want to thank Congressman Derek Kilmer for co-sponsoring the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies in the United States Act. The bill calls for a commission to investigate and document the attempted termination of languages, customs and cultures, forced assimilation, and of human rights violations of indigenous peoples.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
csbsjurecord.com

Three mental health practices to give your mind a little break

As busy and stressed students it is so important to take time for our mental health. For the past seven years of my life, I have been on a journey to find the best mental health practices that work for me. I have watched documentaries, seen therapists, taken medication and...
MENTAL HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: When the unexpected happens

One day I was at work, and the next my world was upended when we found out my husband didn’t just have a headache, he had a brain tumor. There is simply no way to plan for such unexpected situations. When a health crisis happens, we drop everything to be with that family member who […] The post Commentary: When the unexpected happens appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy