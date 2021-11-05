CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Uncharted Creator Active with New Marvel Game

By Rickard Persson
ab-gaming.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Hennig announced earlier this week that she and Skydance New Media have teamed up with Marvel to make a new AAA game based on a popular comic book universe. However, at the time of the announcement, we knew little more than the title was in the works and that it...

www.ab-gaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Hulk Series Gets Trailer, Releases THIS Month

While fans anxiously await the arrival of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series, another new outing for the Green Avenger comes in the form of Marvel Comics’ follow-up to IMMORTAL HULK. Following a trailer release, the new series is set to “reinvent the Hulk”. Dr. Bruce Banner AKA Hulk first appeared in...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Adds Movies From 'Squid Game' Creator

Netflix subscribers who can't get enough of Squid Game are in luck, because even more titles from the show's creator have arrived to the streaming platform. Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 5 confirmed that three South Korean feature films directed by Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk are now available to stream in the United States. They include Silenced, Miss Granny and The Fortress.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Squid Game Season 2 Talks Confirmed by Creator

Are you still longing to play another round of Squid Game? Well there's some good news for you: Squid Game season 2 talks are happening, according to show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. In a recent interview, Hwang didn't so much tease that the fact that Squid Game season 2 is being discussed, rather he threw sly shade on the fact that it's obvious that Netflix would want to keep the series going after it achieved the small feat of being Netflix's most-viewed series ever, and a breakout international smash hit.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Hennig
Person
Kevin Smith
Gematsu

Marvel Games and Skydance New Media announce partnership for ‘narrative-driven, blockbuster action adventure game’

Skydance New Media, the new AAA interactive division of Skydance Media helmed by Uncharted series writer Amy Hennig, has announced a partnership with Marvel Entertainment to develop a narrative-driven, blockbuster action adventure game featuring an original story and take on the Marvel universe. “I can’t imagine a better partner than...
BUSINESS
Polygon

Marvel announces new project with Amy Hennig’s new game studio

Skydance New Media, the game development studio headed by former Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig, will partner with Marvel Entertainment to produce a new video game, the companies announced Friday. The upcoming title will be “a narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Skydance New Media Partners With Marvel for Narrative Video Game

Skydance New Media — the interactive division of David Ellison’s Skydance Media, which is helmed by Uncharted co-creator Amy Hennig — unveiled on Friday a partnership with Marvel to develop a narrative-driven, action adventure game. This will be the first project from the AAA studio, formed by Hennig and her producing partner, Electronic Arts veteran Julian Beak in 2019. The studio was launched with a focus on creating titles for traditional gaming platforms as well as emerging streaming services, with games designed to appeal to both seasoned and less experienced players. “I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first...
BUSINESS
gamepur.com

Marvel is teaming up with Skydance and Amy Hennig for a new video game

Marvel Entertainment is partnering up with Amy Hennig’s triple-A game studio Skydance New Media for an “All-New Interactive Title.” Henning is a well-respected video game writer and director, who is known for her work with Naughty Dog, specifically with the Uncharted series. She hinted that she was working with Marvel back in 2019.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#The New Game#Uncharted Creator Active#Skydance New Media#Ant Man#Button Gaming#Abg
GeekTyrant

STARDEW VALLEY Creator Announces New Game HAUNTED CHOCOLATIER

Eric Barone, aka ConcernedApe, has announced a new game in development, Haunted Chocolatier. There aren’t a ton of details yet, but we do know you will be running a chocolate shop in a haunted castle. Here is how ConcernedApe puts it:. Now, you might be scratching your head, wondering exactly...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Former Uncharted lead announces a triple-A narrative-driven Marvel game

Big-budget Marvel’s films have more or less taken over the movie world, but triple-A games about those characters have been a bit harder to come by – especially outside of Sony’s first-party PlayStation offerings. Now another studio is taking a blockbuster swing at Marvel: Skydance New Media, under the direction of former Uncharted lead Amy Hennig.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Three-Body Problem: New Netflix Series Adds Game of Thrones, Marvel Stars to Cast

Netflix's television adaptation of the hit Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem, a new series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, has added about a dozen cast members including several former collaborators from Westeros. Variety brings word of the cast for the adaptation which includes Thrones alums John Bradley (Sam Tarly) and Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), plus Marvel's Doctor Strange star Benedict Wong. Other cast members include Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Tsai Chin (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jess Hong (Inked), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Zine Tseng, and Saamer Usmani (Succession).
TV SERIES
cogconnected.com

Uncharted’s Amy Hennig Is Working on a New Game- And It’s Marvel

Amy Hennig, the creative director for Uncharted’s first three games, has announced she is working on a new Marvel game with Skydance Media. We know that it is a narrative-driven game under the Marvel umbrella, within the action-adventure genre; we know that it will be an original story within the Marvel universe. We also know that there has been a heavy emphasis on the game itself being interactive. But we don’t know what superheroes or villains will be featured as of yet, nor do we know what platforms we will be able to play on. We don’t even know the set release date. Not yet.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
CinemaBlend

Game Of Thrones Creators' New Netflix Show Just Cast A Couple Of Game Of Thrones Actors And More

Unquestionably, Game of Thrones made a significant pop culture impact, for better or worse when it comes to the legacy of the final season. After eight seasons of adventures in Westeros, creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have moved on to the even wider world of Netflix, where they inked a $200 million overall deal to produce exclusive projects. The wheels are in fact starting to roll for their latest Netflix show and, okay, it seems that they haven't abandoned Westeros entirely, because former GOT actors have been cast, along with some others.
TV SERIES
chatsports.com

'Squid Game' Creator To LeBron

Hwang was asked about James' review in a recent interview with The Guardian ... and his response is clearly dissing the King's recent "Space Jam: A New Legacy" flick, which currently has a 26% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. "Have you seen Space Jam 2?" Hwang asked in response to James'...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy