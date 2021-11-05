CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Why the electric car era is a threat to Uber and Lyft

By Joann Muller
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The taxi business is going electric, which could spell trouble for ride-hailing giants like Uber and Lyft, who can't force their drivers to buy EVs. Why it matters: The two companies don't own and operate EV fleets or a charging infrastructure, and they rely on contract drivers who operate vehicles of...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
cascadebusnews.com

Fuel Car VS Electric Car

With time as technology takes us into the future, we get more and more alternatives to the things that were done conventionally. Technology not just saves human effort and time but also considers the negative impacts that it can have on the surroundings and tries eliminating them. One of the...
CARS
MarketWatch

Uber is beating Lyft for both riders and drivers, analysts say

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 06, 2020 rideshare drivers demonstrate against rideshare companies Uber and Lyft during a car caravan protest in Los Angeles. - A California judge has ruled unconstitutional a 2020 referendum passed by the state's voters that lets "gig workers" be treated as contractors, reports said August 20, 2021. Labor legislation known as Proposition 22 -- heavily backed by Uber, Lyft and other app-based, on-demand services -- effectively overturned a California law requiring them to reclassify their drivers and provide employee benefits. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) By robyn beck/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images.
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's $4 Billion Deal With Hertz Is In Doubt

Last month, Hertz announced a landmark order of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 cars for its rental car fleet valued at around $4.4 billion dollars - the largest electric car order ever made by a rental car company. The deal was announced just a few weeks after new CEO Mark Fields rescued the company from bankruptcy. Half of the 100,000 vehicles would be used for standard car rentals, while the others would be used for Uber rentals.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Zimmer
New York Post

Uber, Lyft ridership falls 15% in NYC, as taxi cab trips rise

The number of Uber and Lyft rides in New York City have declined 15 percent over the past few months — while yellow cabs picked up 5 percent more fares, reversing a longtime trend. New Yorkers took an average of 498,641 Uber/Lyft daily rides in June, but by September that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Why Uber, Lyft's Rides Continue To Pinch?

Americans hailing an Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) or a Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) ride still face high prices due to a crisis of drivers, the Wall Street Journal reports. Both companies report Q3 results next week and will likely address the labor crisis and price surge. The sloth in the return of ride-hailing companies' drivers despite the expiry of the federal unemployment perks triggered the crisis leading to the fare upsurge.
TRAFFIC
businessobserverfl.com

Rent -a-car giant changing how it disposes of fleet; expanding partnership with Uber

ESTERO — First Tom Brady. Now Uber and Carvana. The Hertz Corp. announced Wednesday that it was transforming how it disposes of its inventory of vehicles and that it would add up to 50,000 Teslas to its Uber program by 2023. The dual announcements come two days after the Lee County-based company said it was buying 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 and that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would star in company commercials.
BUSINESS
The Day

Hertz teams with Uber, Carvana in major shift to electric cars

Hertz Global Holdings, fresh off a blockbuster order for 100,000 Teslas, reached an exclusive agreement to supply Uber drivers with electric vehicles and signed up Carvana Co. to dispose of rental cars it no longer wants. Taken together, the deals represent a trifecta of aggressive and innovative initiatives with the potential to upend the car-rental business and hasten the transition to greener fuel sources. The car order on Monday, the largest-ever for EVs at $4.2 billion, was such as watershed moment that it propelled Tesla Inc.'s valuation past $1 trillion.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Electric Cars#Teslas#Kaptyn#Evs#Pitchbook Mobility#Autofleet
stockxpo.com

Here’s Why Uber and Lyft Prices Are Still High

Americans hailing an Uber or a Lyft ride still face elevated prices due to a shortage of drivers—the latest example of how a tight labor market is costing consumers more while also raising pay for workers. Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. had expected most drivers to return to work...
TRAFFIC
KGUN 9

Tesla’s Deal With Hertz Will Add 50,000 Electric Cars To Uber Fleet

Electric car manufacturer Tesla and rental car company Hertz are teaming up to offer Uber drivers expanded access to environmentally-friendly vehicles by adding 50,000 electric cars to Uber’s fleet. Starting Nov. 1, Uber drivers in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., can rent Tesla Model 3 sedans...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Tesla added to Uber London plan to boost electric car uptake

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) cars from Wednesday will be available to Uber (NYSE:UBER) drivers in London looking to buy or lease a green vehicle as part of an incentive scheme to boost electric car use, the ride-hailing app said. Since Uber introduced a clean air fee, which adds 3...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
The Guardian

Electric cars account for under 5% of miles driven by Uber in Europe

Electric cars are used for fewer than one in every 20 miles driven by Uber drivers in major European cities, according to data that suggest the taxi app company must drastically accelerate its drivers’ take-up of zero-emissions vehicles to meet its environmental targets. Uber pledged last year that 50% of...
WORLD
MarketWatch

EVgo stock soars after expanded partnerships with GM, Uber

Shares of EVgo Inc. soared 18.1% in morning trading Tuesday, paring earlier gains of as much as 32.2%, after the electric-vehicle charging network announced expansions of its collaboration with General Motors Co. and its partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. . With GM, EVgo said the companies increased plans on building DC fast-charging stalls to 3,250 through 2025 from 2,750, and will increase the number of metropolitan markets covered to 52 from 40. "As EV adoption picks up momentum across both consumer and commercial segments, the charging infrastructure buildout needs to continue being a few steps ahead of demand," said EVgo Chief Executive Cathy Zoi. With Uber, the expanded partnership includes new discounts and benefits for all Uber rideshare drivers, who tend to charge their EVs multiple times per day. The company said Uber drivers can access EVgo member rates without any monthly fees, while those with Uber Pro Gold, Platinum or Diamond status can save up to 30% over standard charging rates. EVgo shares have soared 47.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.1%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

High prices spell no demand problem for resurgent Uber and Lyft

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Uber and Lyft are emerging from the pandemic as leaner, lower-cost companies with a long-elusive operating profit and the unexpected power to raise prices without alienating riders. Ride-hail fares have surged to unprecedented levels this year due to a driver shortage. Much to the companies' delight,...
TRAFFIC
insideevs.com

This EV-Only Ride-Sharing Startup Aims To Challenge Uber, Lyft

Everyone has heard about Uber and Lyft, but the world of ride-hailing services includes many smaller players. Much like EV startups, there are also many local ride-hailing startups fighting to get a piece of the market. Earth Rides is one of them, and it has a most inspiring story. The...
CARS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
65K+
Followers
28K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy