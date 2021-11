The Mini is often presented as the genesis of the front-driven car, but much of the mechanical make-up used by manufacturers nowadays derives from an all but forgotten Fiat. If I asked when you last spotted a Fiat 128 on the road, assuming that you could recall what that car looked like, I’d guess that the answer would have a ‘19’ at the beginning. According to the DVSA, there are just four of them currently registered in the UK, so you would be forgiven if it had been completely wiped from your automotive memory bank.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO