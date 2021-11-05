CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

100 nations pledge to end deforestation by 2030. Environmentalists are skeptical

By Willem Marx
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

At the climate summit in Glasgow, about 100 governments have signed a pledge to end deforestation by 2030. This is, in theory, a big deal because these governments cover about 85% of the world's forests. A similar agreement in 2014 did very little to slow deforestation. But this time, the U.K....

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

At COP26, over 100 countries pledge to end deforestation

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — More than 100 countries were set to pledge Tuesday to end deforestation, which scientists say is a major driver of climate change. Britain hailed the commitment as the first big achievement of the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. But campaigners say they need to see the detail — such promises have been made, and broken, before.
ENVIRONMENT
kentuckytoday.com

The Latest: UK says 100 nations back ending deforestation

GLASGOW, Scotland — Britain says it has gained the backing of more than 100 countries to end deforestation, which scientists say is a major driver of climate change. The U.K. government said Monday at this year's U.N. climate conference that it has received commitments from leaders representing more than 85% of the world’s forests to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
dailyplanetdc.com

More than 100 world leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030

World leaders from over 100 countries have promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030 in a landmark agreement. The deal is officially set to be announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Nov. 2 at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

Biden leads global pledge at conference to end deforestation, cut methane

President Biden on Tuesday led about half of the world’s countries in committing to stop deforestation and reduce methane emissions — seeking foreign policy wins at a climate conference in Scotland amid a stalled agenda at home. 100 countries pledged to end deforestation by 2030 and more than 80 countries...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
The Free Press - TFP

100 Nations Agree To Non-Binding Pact To End Deforestation By 2030

The U.S., China and more than 100 other nations signed onto a pact to end deforestation by 2030 at the ongoing United Nations climate summit, the U.K. announced. “Conserving our forests and other critical ecosystems is indispensable — an indispensable piece of keeping our climate goals within reach as well as many other key priorities that we have together: ensuring clean water, maintaining biodiversity, supporting rural and Indigenous communities, and reducing the risk of the spread of disease,” President Joe Biden remarked on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
HuffingtonPost

There Is No Reason To Trust Brazil’s Climate, Deforestation Pledges

During a speech Monday at the United Nations’ climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, President Joe Biden called on world nations to do their part to avert catastrophic planetary warming. “This is the challenge of our collective lifetimes, the existential threat to human existence as we know it, and every day...
ENVIRONMENT
Connecticut Public

Uganda's Vanessa Nakate says COP26 sidelines nations most affected by climate change

Vanessa Nakate took the title of her memoir from something that happened at a climate conference last year. She posed for a photo with other activists in Davos, Switzerland. She was the only Black woman among the five. And when The Associated Press published the photo, there were only four faces. They cropped her out of the picture. Vanessa Nakate tweeted, you didn't just erase a photo. You erased a continent. But I am stronger than ever. Then she posted this video.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmentalists#Deforestation#Europe#Forestry England#Foursquare
The Independent

‘A screaming siren’: Nations’ short-term plans would result in 2.4C of global heating, analysis finds

Countries’ short-term climate plans are still far off what is needed to meet the Paris Agreement’s target, a new analysis concludes, as the UK admitted there was still a “mountain to climb” before the finale of the Cop26 climate summit.Boris Johnson is expected to return to Glasgow on Wednesday as countries work towards reaching a meaningful agreement that keeps hopes of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels within reach.On Tuesday, the research group Climate Action Tracker (CAT) released a global update showing that nations’ plans for how they will slash emissions by the end of this...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

The fate of our planet depends on the next few days of complex diplomacy in Glasgow. Here's what needs to go right

A new, grim projection, released overnight by Climate Action Tracker, has dashed the cautious optimism following last week’s commitments at the UN climate talks in Glasgow. It found the world is still headed for 2.1℃ of warming this century, even if all pledges are met. Similar new analysis from Climate Analytics suggests if global warming is to be limited to 1.5℃, an enormous ambition gap remains for this decade. Last week, national leaders shared their plans to cut carbon pollution and to transition to a net-zero emissions economy. Some countries made much more ambitious commitments than others. The UK for example, as...
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

COP26 Won’t Keep the World to 1.5°C. Have the Talks Failed?

During the first week here on the ground in Glasgow, it was easy for COP26 attendees to feel like they were suffering from announcement overload. One hour, a country would commit to cutting its methane emissions . Another hour, a head of government would promise to expedite its renewable energy generation. And so on and so forth.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
AFP

COP26 draft urges boost to emissions cutting goals by 2022

A draft UN climate summit text Wednesday urged countries to boost their emissions cutting goals by 2022 -- three years earlier than planned -- as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dashed back to Glasgow to check the pulse of negotiations. Johnson -- who took the train back to Glasgow after flying to a leaders summit in the Scottish city last week -- is expected to issue an update on progress later Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s governor pursues biomass industry, drawing skepticism from environmentalists

Gov. John Bel Edwards is, in many ways, pushing to be Louisiana’s “green governor” — the leader who transforms this oil-and-gas state into a safe space for sustainable energy.  “Make no mistake: an industry-wide transition to cleaner, less environmentally impactful energy production and utilization is going to happen regardless of if Louisiana participates, so it’s […] The post Louisiana’s governor pursues biomass industry, drawing skepticism from environmentalists appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy