CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Mass protests are expected at the climate summit over the next 2 days

By Steve Inskeep
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

One of the themes for the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, is youth and public empowerment. Yes. And the youth and the public will demonstrate today outside of the COP26 conference. They're going to demand that the world move much faster to cut carbon emissions. Mitzi Jonelle Tan is...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Thunberg joins London finance protest before climate summit

LONDON (Reuters) – Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg joined protesters at a noisy demonstration outside the London offices of Standard Chartered bank on Friday to demand that financial institutions stop funding the extraction of fossil fuels. The diminutive face of the global climate protests appeared briefly on the streets of...
PROTESTS
insideedition.com

Greta Thunberg and Various Other Climate-Change Activists Protest in Preparation for COP26 Climate Summit

Climate change demonstrators took to the streets in anticipation of the United Nations’ COP26 Climate summit that begins this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland. Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg was among those who gathered outside the London offices of Standard Chartered Bank. They’re calling for financial institutions to stop making investments in fossil fuels.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
WDBO

G-20 leaders turn to climate change on last day of summit

ROME — (AP) — Leaders of the world's biggest economies were set to tackle climate change Sunday, the final day of a weekend summit in Rome that is widely expected to set the tone for a major conference on the same issue taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, over the next two weeks.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Protests continue as climate summit focuses on global finance

Environmentalists are continuing to protest in Glasgow as leaders of the world's biggest countries leave COP26. Inside the conference hall, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak promised to cut carbon emissions by rewiring the "entire global financial system". Outside the summit, indigenous group leaders - including from Alaska and Patagonia - walked...
ADVOCACY
IBTimes

China Submits New Climate Plan Days Before COP26 Summit

China on Thursday submitted a renewed emissions cutting plan that promised to peak carbon pollution before 2030 but which experts said stopped short of the radical decarbonisation required of the world's largest polluter. Beijing's new submission to the United Nations, just days before the COP26 climate summit, confirmed its goal...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Climate#Mass#Protest Riot#Npr#Covid
worth.com

COP26: What Businesses Should Expect to Come Out of the Climate Summit

The 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is currently meeting in Glasgow. Better known as COP26, this is a global meeting of government and business leaders to address the challenge of rising temperatures and carbon emissions. With the UK in the chair, it is hoped that it will be a significant opportunity for agreement, focus and action towards 2050 targets of net-zero emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

Glasgow Braces For Climate Protests On Global Day Of Action

Glasgow was on Saturday bracing for a second day of protests against what campaigners say is a lack of urgency to address global warming after Greta Thunberg labelled the crunch UN climate summit there a "failure". From Paris to Sydney, Nairobi to Seoul, more than 200 events are planned worldwide...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline, it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations. Now, it’s time for the “high level” negotiations, when government ministers or...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Scotland
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT
wiartonecho.com

City protest organizer says elect climate-change leaders next time

An Owen Sound Global Day for Climate Justice organizer on Saturday criticized city council for promising to prepare a report on city greenhouse gas emissions and a plan to reduce them, then failing to deliver. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...
AGRICULTURE
Axios

First look: Mike Bloomberg and the next climate summit

As world leaders head for rainy Scotland this weekend for the global climate summit, many capitals already expect disappointing results. So a gathering later in November — this time in hot and humid Singapore, sponsored by former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg — is already drawing attention as "what's next" for climate commitments.
ENVIRONMENT
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy