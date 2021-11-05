CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The serial killer Dexter returns to Showtime this weekend

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

The serial killer Dexter Morgan...

www.ctpublic.org

TheWrap

Showtime’s ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Review: Michael C Hall’s Antihero Returns to Slay Again

Dexter Morgan has made a new life for himself in the snowy, rural upstate New York town of Iron Lake — and, well, it sure is a cozy existence for a former serial killer. Now going by the alias Jim Lindsay, he’s dating the police chief and working at the fish and game store. When we first re-meet him, he spends his days admiring, but not killing, a stunning white buck in the woods and his evenings ordering his usual at the local tavern and maybe participating in a bit of line-dancing.
Miami Herald

Showtime’s ‘Dexter: New Blood’ tests monstrous family bonds

America's favorite serial killer is hiding out in upstate New York when we finally catch up to him. The good news is he hasn't killed anyone in a decade. The bad news is his knife skills are still top-notch. Michael C. Hall, who plays the troubled hero of the “Dexter”...
MIAMI, FL
Rottentomatoes.com

Dexter: New Blood First Reviews: Michael C. Hall's Return to Killer Role Is 'Riveting,' Critics Say

When Dexter first premiered on Showtime back in 2006, TV’s anti-hero trend had yet to achieve its final form. The series, which was based on Jeff Lindsay’s book Darkly Dreaming Dexter, followed charismatic sociopath Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), who struggled daily with keeping his murderous urges at bay. To quell his serial killer needs (his “Dark Passenger,” for those in the know), Dexter followed a strict code and focused his blood lust solely on society’s worst, and given the fact that he worked as a blood-spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department, he had unfettered access to the criminals he found worthy of his blade.
Rottentomatoes.com

Dexter: New Blood Showrunner Clyde Phillips Promises a 'Stunning' Ending to the Serial Killer Sequel Series

We’ve waited nearly a decade for Dexter Morgan to get the proper ending he so deserved back in 2013, and instead of a new episode, we’re getting a whole limited series: Dexter: New Blood, with some major reunions that make all that waiting worthwhile. There’s Dexter (Michael C. Hall) reunited with his adopted sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter), sort of. Dexter reunited with his now teenage son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). And Dexter reunited with Clyde Phillips, the showrunner of those first four seasons of the series that introduced TV audiences to the serial killer and the villainous serial murdering baddies he made it his business to protect the good people of Miami from.
Primetimer

Dexter: New Blood: Who's Who in the Showtime Revival

TV's reboot culture has brought back some shows rather inexplicably in recent years, but the return of Showtime's Dexter makes sense in a number of ways. One is that it endures as one of the premium cable channel's most popular shows of all time. The other is that the original run of the series left fans with much to be desired. Serial-killer-with-a-code Dexter Morgan ending his run living in secret as a lumberjack in Oregon was not the ending that anyone wanted, and now executive producer Clyde Phillips is back to give the show a proper ending. The new ten episode "event series" picks up ten years after the events of the original finale, with Dexter still living in secret, in a different state.
EW.com

What to Watch this Weekend: Yellowstone finally returns and Dexter is resurrected

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Dickinson returns for its final — and most intense — season, which finds Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) in the thick of her most creative period ever. Spurred on by the Civil War raging around her and the internal strife within her own family, her poetry pours out of her in unprecedented fashion. Sue (Ella Hunt) faces the prospect of becoming a mother, while still nursing her love for Emily. Lavinia (Anna Baryshnikov) ponders her seeming future as a spinster. Austin (Adrian Enscoe) spins out into alcoholism and infidelity. And while all of this offers plenty of fodder for Dickinson's signature blend of emotional drama and wry humor, it also gives Emily creative inspiration like no other. —Maureen Lee Lenker.
Winter is Coming

What time is Dexter on Showtime?

After years off the air, Dexter — Showtime’s series about a serial killing who only kills other serial killers — is returning. Dexter: New Blood is on the way. The new series will pick up where the old one left off, with Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) living his new life in chilly upstate New York. He’s ingratiated himself with a new community and has left his old habit of serial killing behind…but we all know that’s not going to last, right? How long before this murderer with a heart of gold goes too far?
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood premiere: Will it stream at midnight on Showtime’s app?

Without even talking about the story of Dexter: New Blood for a moment, let’s dive into another huge question: When can you watch it?. Over the past several years, Showtime has made it into a tradition that many of their shows will premiere at midnight on their app and On-Demand, almost a good 24 hours prior to when they air on the linear network. We hoped that they would keep this going for the revival of the Michael C. Hall series, but we’ve learned over time not to take anything for granted. Also, there are rare occasions (take the Homeland series finale) where episodes were not available in advance.
Popculture

'Dexter: New Blood' Viewers Weigh in on Serial Killer's Chilly New Chapter

After 8 years, Dexter Morgan returns for Dexter: New Blood, a revival limited series on Showtime that shows what happens to the serial killer who kills serial killers after he tries to find a quieter life. The first episode premiered on Sunday, Nov. 7, and while fans were cautious after such a controversial season 8 finale, many tuned in for another round.
Kenosha News.com

TV highlights for Sunday, Nov. 7: 'Dexter' is back for more on Showtime

Showtime revives one of its most popular series from the “difficult men” era of “Peak TV.” Michael C. Hall returns in “Dexter: New Blood” (8 p.m., Showtime). In the original series, Dexter Morgan had an interesting way of hiding his life as a serial killer: He was a forensic blood expert for the Miami Police Department.
Collider

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Trailer Has Some Killer Spoilers for the Revival Season

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 Dexter: New Blood.With Dexter: New Blood bringing back the infamous serial killer, Showtime has released a new trailer for the revival season filled with juicy spoilers. Focusing on some of the biggest reveals of Episode 1, the latest sneak peek sets the tone for the whole season, which will bring the serial killer’s journey to a definitive end.
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Finch,' 'Dexter: New Blood'

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Tom Hanks stars in sci-fi drama Finch, Michael C. Hall portrays serial killer Dexter once again and Dickinson begins its third and final season this weekend. In addition, Narcos: Mexico wraps up with a third and final season, Jill Scott stars in new Lifetime movie Highway to Heaven and Kieran Culkin hosts Saturday Night Live with special guest Ed Sheeran.
Essence

Al B. Sure! Reveals His Cousin Christopher Williams Is In A Coma

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Al B. Sure! shared some shocking news with his fans yesterday evening regarding the medical issues that fellow 80’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is allegedly suffering from. The singer, real name...
