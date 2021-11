Marcus Rashford has collected his MBE in a ceremony at Windsor Castle, in recognition of his successful campaign to secure free meals for vulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic. The Manchester United and England football star was given his honour by Prince William at an investiture on Tuesday, in the first such event to take place in person since the pandemic began. The prince said he was “pleased to be back doing investitures in person, celebrating people across the UK who have gone above and beyond for their country and community”.The 24-year-old footballer forced the government into a U-turn last...

U.K. ・ 21 HOURS AGO