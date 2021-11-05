Join the Stupendous Wall Street Rally With These ETFs

Not all WallStreetBets (WSB) stocks possess fundamental strength, with many of them advancing in price based solely on retail traders’ interest in them. Despite this, indeed perhaps in-part because of this, Wall Street analysts expect low-priced WSB stocks ContextLogic (WISH) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to surge more than 39% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be worth adding these stocks to your watchlist.While retail investors play an essential role in the stock market, institutional investors usually dominate this space. However, the 11 million-member subreddit WallStreetBets (WSB) surprised everyone by dominating the investment performance of GameStop Corp .'s (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Holdings, Inc.’s (AMC) shares earlier this year, causing massive short squeezes in both.

