Join the Stupendous Wall Street Rally With These ETFs

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors are having a great time with the major indexes scaling to record highs and delivering impressive rallies. After having touched a key milestone of 36,000 for the first time on Nov 1, the Dow Jones industrial Average has been rallying above the record mark. The blue-chip index closed at a...

www.zacks.com

investing.com

2 WallStreetBets Stocks Under $10 Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 39% or More

Not all WallStreetBets (WSB) stocks possess fundamental strength, with many of them advancing in price based solely on retail traders’ interest in them. Despite this, indeed perhaps in-part because of this, Wall Street analysts expect low-priced WSB stocks ContextLogic (WISH) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to surge more than 39% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be worth adding these stocks to your watchlist.While retail investors play an essential role in the stock market, institutional investors usually dominate this space. However, the 11 million-member subreddit WallStreetBets (WSB) surprised everyone by dominating the investment performance of GameStop Corp .'s (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Holdings, Inc.’s (AMC) shares earlier this year, causing massive short squeezes in both.
#Index Fund#Wall Street#Etfs#Cnbc#The Nasdaq Composite#The Federal Reserve#Treasuries#Sanders Morris Harris#The Fed
Financial World

Wall Street totters, ends record-setting rally as inflation worries swamp market

On Tuesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had edged lower, winding down a multi-day long record-setting rally amid a profit-taking frenzy as US Fed chair Powell alongside two of the US Federal Reserve's most dovish policymakers, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans had underscored ‘mixed signals’ in US economic recovery, while a solid rise in US Producer Price Index in October with Wednesday’s CPI (consumer price index) data on the card, seemingly had weighed heavily on investors’ morale.
Reuters

Wall Street takes a breather after record rally, GE jumps on split

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes retreated from record highs on Tuesday as a solid rise in producer prices last month deepened concerns over inflation, while General Electric jumped on its plan to split into three public companies. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were...
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) sank 0.22% to $162.51 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.41 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
Zacks.com

Best Stocks & ETF for the Metaverse

FB - Free Report) . Last week, Microsoft (. MSFT - Free Report) , now the most valuable public company, outlined its plans to introduce more than 250 million users of its Teams software to the metaverse. The metaverse is no longer something seen in sci-fi movies but has the...
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares since taking over as CEO. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks are ripe for the picking. When investing on Wall Street, patience pays off. Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time...
Zacks.com

Consumer Discretionary ETFs to Gain as COVID-19 Situation Improves

The coronavirus pandemic seems to be under control in the United States amid accelerated coronavirus vaccine rollout programs and booster shots. The current market situation is making the consumer discretionary sector a bright investment space with great prospects. Moreover, the U.S. economy seems to be steadily recovering from the outbreak-led...
Zacks.com

Will Utility ETFs Keep Gaining on Decent Q3 Earnings Results?

The utility sector has come up with mostly encouraging results so far this earnings season. Of the 53.6% S&P companies in the sector that have reported, 58.9% beat bottom and top-line estimates. For these companies, earnings rose 1.5% while revenues increased 9.4% year over year, per the Earnings Trends issued on Nov 3.
Zacks.com

7 Stocks With Triple-Digit Gains Powering S&P 500 ETF

The S&P 500 Index has been hitting a series of record highs lately buoyed by a wave of upbeat corporate earnings and resurgence in economic growth. In fact, the benchmark logged in eight consecutive gains, representing its longest winning streak since 2017, and closed above the 4,700 milestone for the first time ever. With this surge, the S&P 500 is up 25.2% so far this year.
CNBC

Jim Cramer on where to invest in the markets following infrastructure bill

CNBC's Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team react to the latest $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and what that means for infrastructure stocks, which have been on the rise for weeks. "I'm calling this the obvious market," Cramer said as shares of Caterpillar and steel company Nucor climbed in pre-market trading.
