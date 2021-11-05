CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Flashback Friday – T. W. Samuels Bourbon ca 1970

bourbonveach.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brand, T.W. Samuels, is the brand created by Bill Samuels’ family. According to the 1900 Mida’s Register of Trademarks, it was first used in 1844. It is an old and respected brand, but during World War II, Bill’s father sold the family distillery and the brand to his partners and...

bourbonveach.com

Comments / 0

Related
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Pusser’s rum. 4 oz....
DRINKS
Food52

Bourbon Strawberry Spritz

Basil Hayden® Bourbon—all dressed up in cocktail hour’s finest with pureed strawberries, citrusy Aperol, and sparkling wine—is the pick-me-up in a champagne flute we can’t get enough of. This recipe is shared in partnership with Basil Hayden®. Drink Smart™. Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 40% Alc./Vol. ©2021 Kentucky Springs...
FOOD & DRINKS
wpdh.com

Beer, Bourbon, & Bacon

Beer, Bourbon, & Bacon IS BACK in 2021 with our harvest festival edition. Join us on November 6th at Barton Orchards for a craft beer and spirits celebration, all with an amazing selection of bacon-themed items from our food vendors. Admission will include unlimited sampling of Beer and Bourbon options,...
DRINKS
deeranddeerhunting.com

Foodie Friday: Bourbon BBQ Venison Heart Sandwiches

I was a teenager when I experienced my first North Woods deer camp. It was a time of pure joy for any young hunter. Schools shut down for the week, everyone took off from work, and there was little stress — other than worrying about how many deer we might see, and if anyone would actually shoot one.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Samuels
Simply Recipes

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Growing up my mother always said thank you with pecan pie. If the neighbor mowed our lawn or a friend drove me home from school one week, she’d fire up the oven and pull out a bag of pecans. The house would take on a nutty, caramel smell and a few hours later she’d hand over a picture-perfect pie to a smiling recipient. People were always happy to do favors for her.
RECIPES
lanereport.com

Bourbon Recipe: Boulevardier

The Boulevardier was created by Erskine Gwynne, an American-born writer who founded a monthly magazine in Paris called Boulevardier, which appeared from 1927 to 1932. The cocktail is flexible; contemporary palates may appreciate bumping up the bourbon to 1 1/2 ounces and dropping the other ingredients to 3/4 ounce. Ingredients.
FOOD & DRINKS
lanereport.com

Bourbon Recipe: The Conversation Starter

In the spirit of the holidays, Northside Distilling has put together a cocktail for all to avoid the cold winter nights. Sip on The Conversation Starter as you spend time with your family and friends. Ingredients:. 1 oz. Northside Bourbon. 1 oz. pecan liqueur. Coffee. Method:. Pour the Northside Bourbon...
FOOD & DRINKS
GQMagazine

The Best Bourbons to Stock at Home

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You could make the case that the best bourbon is whatever bottle you have readily available, because a moment spent with a glass of something is better than a glass of nothing. But let's not settle. Whiskeys broadly, from Scotland's peatiest to Japan's smoothest to Kentucky's best, have gone nuclear in the last decade or two, expanding in brands, varieties, adventurousness, and rarity—and bourbons haven't been immune. What were once strong values are now scarce grails; hidden treasures are harder to discover than ever. (Though not impossible—more on that to come.) To find the best bourbons, we’ve polled bartenders, whiskey writers, and obsessive bourbon drinkers about the top pours for your home bar, at every price point and for every occasion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flashback#Coffee#Distillery#Food Drink#Beverages#The 1900 Mida#Register Of Trademarks#Heaven Hill
halfbakedharvest.com

Spiced Maple Bourbon Fizz.

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details. This Spiced Maple Bourbon Fizz is the perfect cozy cocktail. Homemade spiced maple syrup, mixed with warming bourbon, lemon, and orange, then topped off with bubbly champagne for that special November touch. Perfect for the cold nights ahead and upcoming Thanksgiving. Make a large batch to serve to family and friends over the holidays, this is so easy to create.
FOOD & DRINKS
lanereport.com

Bourbon Recipe: The Blue Cat

In honor of the UK/Tennessee game “The Blue Cat” is sure to warm you up. This cocktail is great for tailgating or sitting in front of the television. A twist on a “Blue Whiskey,” skipping the Irish whiskey and making it true blue by substituting bourbon. Ingredients:. 1 oz bourbon.
FOOD & DRINKS
wine-searcher.com

The World's Best Bourbons

After a sparkling couple of years for America's native spirit, the big question is where to next for Bourbon? Based on the evidence, the answer is onward and upward. Bourbon's boom has been eye-catching over the past five or 10 years, even in a generally burgeoning whiskey market. It ticks all the boxes: it's collectible, affordable, available and hugely diverse, and people have also realized just how plain delicious it is too.
KATC News

Ca C'est Bon: BBQ Meatloaf

In a large mixing bowl combine all ingredients until well incorporated. Line a bread loaf pan with parchment paper. Pack meatloaf mixture into the pan tightly and fold the remaining bit of parchment paper over the meatloaf. Cook at 400 degrees for 1 hour and 30 minutes.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
bourbonveach.com

Mike And Matt Taste Pinhook Bourbon Heist Bourbon

Pinhook Bourbon is being contract distilled at the Castle & Key Distillery. Contract distilling allows the brand owner to have control over how the whiskey is made and not to settle for whatever barrels happen to be on the market at the time. The people at Pinhook control the mash bill – in this case it is 75% corn, 15% rye and 10% malted barley. It allows them to send their own person in to oversee the distillation – in this case, Sean Josephs, the Master Blender at Castle & Key. Distillation proof and barrel entry proof are then controlled by the person they chose to oversee the distillation. I suspect a low barrel entry proof as there are lots of sweet notes from the barrel.
DRINKS
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
countryliving.com

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Topped with a golden, flaky crust and oozing creamy chicken and veggies, a scoop of this this pot pie on a cold day is pure heaven. This recipe originally appeared in Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking. For Filling:. 4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter. medium-size sweet onion, diced. cloves...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Porters

In anticipation of the holiday season, beloved beer brand 3 Daughters Brewing announced the return of its iconic ourbon Barrel-Aged Porter. The beer will be available at participating retailers in six-packs as well as in the 3 Daughters Brewing Tasting Room. “This is the beer we have people waiting on...
DRINKS
Only In Louisiana

Choose From More Than 15 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Elsie’s Plate And Pie In Louisiana

Sometimes, all you need is a big slice of homemade pie, and just for a moment, all of your troubles fade away. Whether you prefer apple, cherry, chocolate, or key lime, pie is comfort food at its finest, especially for those with a sweet tooth. When the urge to splurge on a slice of pie […] The post Choose From More Than 15 Flavors Of Scrumptious Pie When You Visit Elsie’s Plate And Pie In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy