5 Top-Ranked Stocks Fueled by DuPont Analysis

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

When it comes to selecting quality stocks, return on equity comes as an investor-favorite metric. But there is more to the ROE story. An investor might get fooled by just picking stocks based on this number. Thus, taking a step beyond the basic ROE and analyzing it at an advanced level...

www.zacks.com

Zacks.com

Wave of Solid Q3 Earnings Push Pharma ETFs Higher

The Q3 earnings picture for the healthcare sector seems solid with results from the companies reported so far up 22.6% on 13.7% revenue growth. Earnings and revenue beat ratios are 90.7% and 79.1%, respectively. Combining the actual results with the estimates for the still-to-report companies, total earnings for the sector are expected to grow 28.7% on revenue growth of 14.5% (see: all the Healthcare ETFs here).
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 9th

MGLN - Free Report) provides healthcare management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 30 days. SAND - Free Report) operates as a gold royalty company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Top Stocks From the Flourishing Business Services Industry

CAR - Free Report) , HeadHunterGroup (. WNS - Free Report) to sail through the ongoing pandemic. The Zacks Business-Services industry comprises companies that offer a range of services, including specialty rental, supply-chain management, electronic commerce, technology, document management, digital audience, data, voice, analytical and business transformation among others. The pandemic will continue to change the way industry players have conducted businesses and delivered services so far. The key focus within the industry is currently on channelizing money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation, data-driven decision-making and cybersecurity. To position themselves suitably in the post-pandemic era, service providers are increasing their efforts toward formulating and reassessing strategic initiatives, identifying sources of demand, and targeting end markets.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Stocks stalled as oil fuels inflation nerves

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian stockmarkets were becalmed on Wednesday as surges in oil and Chinese factory prices added to worries that a hot U.S. inflation reading could renew pressure on policymakers to lift interest rates. U.S. crude futures rose 1% to a two-week high of $84.97 a barrel in early...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

NOV's Stock Barely Moved Since Reporting Wider Loss for Q3

NOV Inc.’s (. NOV - Free Report) stock has shown no substantial movement since third-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Oct 26. The company’s wider-than-anticipated loss due to lower-than-expected sales from the Rig Technologies and the Completion & Production Solutions segments displeased investors. In fact, the firm’s shares failed to display an uptrend on persistent inflationary pressures and continued supply-chain challenges.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

7 Stocks With Triple-Digit Gains Powering S&P 500 ETF

The S&P 500 Index has been hitting a series of record highs lately buoyed by a wave of upbeat corporate earnings and resurgence in economic growth. In fact, the benchmark logged in eight consecutive gains, representing its longest winning streak since 2017, and closed above the 4,700 milestone for the first time ever. With this surge, the S&P 500 is up 25.2% so far this year.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Will Utility ETFs Keep Gaining on Decent Q3 Earnings Results?

The utility sector has come up with mostly encouraging results so far this earnings season. Of the 53.6% S&P companies in the sector that have reported, 58.9% beat bottom and top-line estimates. For these companies, earnings rose 1.5% while revenues increased 9.4% year over year, per the Earnings Trends issued on Nov 3.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Prospect Capital (PSEC) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Up

PSEC - Free Report) have rallied 6.9% since the announcement of robust first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30) results earlier this week. Net investment income of 21 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents. The bottom line surged 40% year over year. Results were aided by...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Stocks & ETFs to Gain From Final Nod for Infrastructure Bill

Wall Street has another reason to cheer as the U.S. House of Representatives has passed the more than $1-trillion infrastructure bill on Nov 5. The bill has now moved to President Biden for his signature. The legislation was approved in a 228-206 vote, per a CNBC article. Earlier, the Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Zacks.com

Top Stock Reports for Walmart, Honeywell & Zoetis

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (. WMT. ), Honeywell International Inc. (. HON. ), and Zoetis Inc. (. ZTS. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Bear of the Day: Lumber Liquidators (LL)

LL - Free Report) is a leading U.S. specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring. LL shares have tumbled over 40% this year even as its industry climbed 36%. The company did top our Zacks Q3 earnings estimates on November 3. But the flooring company’s adjusted earnings outlook has turned worse since then and LL stock fell again on Monday.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

3 Transportation Stocks Likely to Top Estimates in Q3 Earnings

A high proportion of companies belonging to the widely diversified Zacks Transportation sector already released their respective results for the third quarter of 2021. With fuel expenses comprising a significant chunk of the total costs incurred by any transportation company, the current scenario of high fuel costs hurt the bottom lines of all the companies, which have reported results so far. Oil price was up 2.1% in the third quarter from the second-quarter levels.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Dovish Central Banks Fuel Stock Markets. What Is Next?

S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached another new record high. In fact, last week marked the sixth straight trading session in a row of new all-time highs as major global central banks remain mostly dovish and Q3 earnings continue to top Wall Street expectations. Central banks. Bank of England was the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why DuPont and Rogers Stocks Blasted Higher This Week

DuPont is about to make headway into markets with massive growth potential. Stocks in boring sectors like chemicals don't often surge double digits within days, but DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) proved an exception this week, soaring -- and pulling shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) along with it -- thanks to a massive deal. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, DuPont shares closed Friday up 15.6% for the week, while Rogers gained 34% this week.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

These winning stocks have the potential to keep on winning. DigitalOcean is successfully battling cloud behemoths in a lucrative niche. Upstart is seeing surprising success in its credit-rating revolution. DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) have both seen astronomical growth over the past six months -- with share prices jumping 118%...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Clean Energy Fuels Stock Crashed Today

Demand for Clean Energy Fuels' renewable natural gas rebounded as the economy reopened. The company, however, expects to incur a loss in 2021. Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock tanked Friday morning after the renewable gas producer's third-quarter earnings missed Wall Street estimates. The market had been expecting something bigger, especially after the company bagged a five-year contract with Amazon in April.
STOCKS
investing.com

Chemours vs. Dupont: Which Chemicals Stock is a Better Investment?

The shares of companies in the chemicals sector, including Chemours (CC) and Dupont (DD), are attractively valued currently. These companies also provide investors with a dividend yield, making them good bets for value and income-seeking investors. But which of the two is a better investment at current prices? Read on to learn which.While it flies somewhat under the radar, the global chemical industry generates trillions of dollars each year. However, the performance of companies in this sector is tied closely to other industries, including oil. In fact, most chemical companies manufacture polymers or plastics, which are derived from petrochemicals.
INDUSTRY

