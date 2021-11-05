5 Top-Ranked Stocks Fueled by DuPont Analysis

CAR - Free Report) , HeadHunterGroup (. WNS - Free Report) to sail through the ongoing pandemic. The Zacks Business-Services industry comprises companies that offer a range of services, including specialty rental, supply-chain management, electronic commerce, technology, document management, digital audience, data, voice, analytical and business transformation among others. The pandemic will continue to change the way industry players have conducted businesses and delivered services so far. The key focus within the industry is currently on channelizing money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation, data-driven decision-making and cybersecurity. To position themselves suitably in the post-pandemic era, service providers are increasing their efforts toward formulating and reassessing strategic initiatives, identifying sources of demand, and targeting end markets.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO