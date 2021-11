2021 World Series Artifacts Will Live in Cooperstown at Baseball Hall of Fame. Artifacts from the 2021 World Series that featured the Atlanta Braves' first championship since 1995, made their way to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night in Houston, clinching the World Series in game 6, 4 games to 2.

COOPERSTOWN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO